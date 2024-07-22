F1 News: Martin Brundle Reveals 'Disturbing' Lewis Hamilton Analysis - 'A Pretty Tough Place'
Commentator Martin Brundle, during a recent analysis on Sky Sports, shed light on the challenges faced by Formula One star Lewis Hamilton over recent seasons, which apparently shook the seasoned racer's confidence.
Reflecting on past footage of Hamilton's performances and communications, Brundle pointed out:
"Lewis has really been in the doldrums. When we look back at the footage, it’s actually quite disturbing. Lewis’ pen interviews [and] Lewis’ radio calls [have shown that] he’s been through a pretty tough place."
Lewis Hamilton recently celebrated a significant rise in performance at the Silverstone Grand Prix, securing his first win since 2021 and setting a record for most wins at a single circuit. This victory marks an end to what Brundle describes as the "darkest spell" of Hamilton's career.
"I think he lost a bit of confidence," Brundle commented. "At the end of the day, the drivers Lewis is now up against are 13 to 15 years younger than him but still with huge experience, well over 100 Grands Prix, so it’s tough for him."
Comparing 38-year-old Hamilton’s relentless career to other legends who opted for sabbaticals—like Fernando Alonso and Alain Prost—Brundle remarked:
"Fernando Alonso took a break from Formula One. Alain Prost took a break from Formula One. Lewis is in his 18th straight season and I think it has been tough for him to keep up that motivation up against such hard challenges."
Amidst these reflections and after a period of seeming disillusionment with Mercedes' trajectory, Hamilton has made a decisive move—he will join Ferrari at the end of the current season. Despite recent improvements that brought Mercedes up to speed with competitors like Red Bull, Hamilton expressed steadfastness in his decision, highlighting his enduring affection for the Brackley outfit.
"I love Mercedes. I have been with Mercedes since I was 13, and I will always be a fan and a supporter of them," he assured. "My job right now is to work as hard as I can with the crew that I have to try and move and develop the car in the right direction. My job next year will be to start with the other team, and they are doing a great job. They have had a difficult couple of races but let's not forget they had a race win in Monaco."
Despite Ferrari facing its own set of challenges, Hamilton remains optimistic about his future role there, unshaken by the current performance issues plaguing his future team.
"I don't know what is wrong with their car and why they are in the position they are in, but it doesn't make me second-guess my decision at all," he declared.