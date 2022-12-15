Sky Sports reporter and F1 legend Martin Brundle has spoken about Mattia Binotto leaving Ferrari and how he is not sure this will work out well for the team.

This week has turned the F1 world upside down with multiple announcements of team principals moving around. We have found out that Frederic Vasseur will be moving from Alfa Romeo to Binotto's place at Ferrari. Andreas Seidl will be moving from McLaren to Alfa Romeo, Andrea Stella has been promoted from within McLaren to team principal, and Jost Capito will be stepping down from the role in Williams.

Brundle spoke on Sky Sports, saying:

"I'm not quite sure why Ferrari would choose now to have a month without a boss. I do think they should have given Binotto more time. "If I was Mercedes or Red Bull right now, I'd be smiling because continuity is everything. As Formula 1 seasons get longer and more intense, you have to be careful of these changes of personnel. "Mercedes have got real continuity, as have Red Bull in key personnel. Fred Vasseur has got to go in and find his way, get established, understand, and it's a tall order."

Brundle continued:

"It doesn't matter who you are, it's going to take time unless you are a part of the fabric like [former boss Stefano] Domenicali was and like Binotto has been. "It is such a fundamental change and it will destabilise them in the short term, it has to. Everybody will be slightly off balance thinking, where do they stand, and what's next. They'll be in limbo."

The Sky Sports pundit added that Mercedes will come back from their tricky year. He said: