Mattia Binotto's departure from the Ferrari Formula 1 team at the end of the 2022 season has sparked controversy and criticism from former Ferrari driver Rene Arnoux. Binotto, who joined the team in 1995 and worked his way up to the position of chief technical officer and team principal, has come under fire from Arnoux, who raced for Ferrari between 1983 and 1985.

In an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Arnoux claimed that Binotto's exit from the team was overdue and criticised his behaviour as head of the team.

"I have never been a fan of Binotto. Someone who says he will do better next year does not deserve the job. I would have kicked him out years ago."

Arnoux went on to criticize Binotto's attitude, saying:

"His behavior is unacceptable when you head the best team in the world. Jean Todt may or may not be loved, but he would never have said, 'Next year will be better'. He would win, and if he had won he would think about the next year. But of people like Todt and Ron Dennis, there are very few."

Binotto's departure from Ferrari has not come as a surprise to many, as the team has struggled in recent years. Despite a strong start to the 2022 season with driver Charles Leclerc showing impressive performance, the team struggled with car issues and strategical errors throughout the rest of the season.

It has now been confirmed that Binotto will be replaced by Frederic Vasseur, who previously worked with Leclerc at Sauber when the driver made his F1 debut in 2018. Vasseur served as the team principal at Sauber at the time, and it remains to be seen how he will fare in his new role at Ferrari. Regardless, Binotto's departure from the team has sparked debate and criticism from those within the racing world.