F1 News: Mattia Binotto To Take Over Leadership Role Of Formula One Team
Mattia Binotto is set to assume a pivotal leadership role at Sauber Motorsport AG as the newly appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Technical Officer (CTO), beginning August 1, 2024. This move accompanies Audi's full acquisition of Sauber Holding AG, marking a significant transition for the Hinwil-based Formula 1 team.
Binotto, a seasoned Formula 1 veteran with over 25 years of experience, primarily with Ferrari, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Audi F1 team. His appointment is a key component of Audi's broader strategy to realign and propel its F1 operations to new heights. As Audi embraces its new era in Formula 1, it is restructuring its management and control structures to enhance efficiency, autonomy, and sporting success.
Gernot Döllner, CEO of AUDI AG, stated in a press release:
“I am delighted that we have been able to recruit Mattia Binotto for our ambitious Formula 1 project. With his extensive experience of more than 25 years in Formula 1, he will undoubtedly be able to make a decisive contribution for Audi.“
In his dual role as COO and CTO, Binotto will oversee the operational management and strategic direction of the racing team, aiming to streamline processes and clarify management structures within the organization. Döllner further elaborated on the objectives for the team under Binotto’s leadership:
“Our aim is to bring the entire Formula 1 project up to F1 speed by means of clear management structures, defined responsibilities, reduced interfaces, and efficient decision-making processes. For this purpose, the team must be able to act independently and quickly."
The departure of Oliver Hoffmann and Andreas Seidl, who played integral roles in Sauber’s initial phases under Audi's mentorship, marks a significant shift in leadership. Döllner acknowledged their contributions:
“I would like to thank Oliver and Andreas for their important work in establishing our entry into Formula 1 and their commitment in preparing it.“
With this leadership transition, Audi is clearly focusing on establishing a robust platform for its F1 team. Nico Hulkenberg is already confirmed to drive for Sauber/Audi from 2025, however, they are yet to confirm who will drive alongside him.