F1 News: Max Verstappen And His Race Engineer Confront Hungarian GP Behavior At Spa
Max Verstappen has settled his differences with his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps after the tense and aggressive Hungarian Grand Prix exchange on the radio that raised eyebrows.
During the race, as Verstappen desperately sought a podium finish from P5, he expressed frustration with the car through angry outbursts and profane language directed at Lambiase. He also responded to instructions with visible irritation.
The championship leader ranted about the car's inability to turn properly and the team's race strategy, which led the McLaren pair Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris, and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton to take their place on the podium in the same order.
The Dutchman’s harsh remarks drew criticism, with many feeling that Verstappen had gone too far and overlooked Red Bull's support. Although he initially responded defiantly after the race, telling critics to 'f**k off,' Verstappen seemed more accommodating upon his arrival in Belgium.
Red Bull reportedly made efforts to solve the matter internally ahead of the Belgian GP to prevent similar incidents in the future. Verstappen, Lambiase, team principal Christian Horner, and technical director Pierre Wache, held a peace meeting in the Red Bull motorhome at Spa.
It is understood that Verstappen has been advised to maintain a respectful line of communication with Lambiase, though the team understood the reasons and details for his frustration last weekend. He was also spotted speaking to his race engineer outside the team's garage and it seems as if, issues between the pair who have worked for nearly a decade, have been settled.
A transformation in the pair's communication was noticed during the practice sessions on Friday, but Verstappen blamed his fighting spirit for his aggressive communication style on the radio. Speaking to the media, he said:
"People that don't like my language don't have to listen to it.
"Turn the volume down.
"I am very driven to success. I think I've proven that already. And I always want to optimise stuff. Now, people can argue that you might not be so vocal on the radio but that's their opinion.
"My opinion is that it needs to be said at the time to maybe also try and force that the second pitstop would have been a bit different and yes that's how it goes.
"We are very open-minded we are very critical to each other as a team, and that's been working for us very well. I don't expect that to change."