F1 News: Max Verstappen And Sergio Perez Hit With Fines After Belgian GP Practice
In a relatively minor yet notable infraction during the first practice session (FP1) of the Belgian Grand Prix, Red Bull Racing drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have been fined for exceeding the pit lane speed limit at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps. The Formula 1 stewards levied a total penalty of €200 on the team, assigning €100 for each driver's breach of the speed rules.
During the first Free Practice session, both Verstappen and Perez were found to have surpassed the stipulated speed limit of 80 km/h by a mere 0.1 km/h. This precise speed overshoot, albeit minimal, strictly contravenes Article 34.7 of the Formula 1 sporting regulations. Under these rules, such violations, irrespective of their magnitude, result in automatic fines.
The fines were imposed directly by the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA). Despite this financial setback, it was an otherwise positive session for Max Verstappen who dominated the timing sheets. Clocking the fastest lap time of 1:44.372 on soft tires, Verstappen led his closest rival, McLaren's Oscar Piastri, by over half a second.
However, the fines were not the session's only repercussions for Red Bull Racing. Verstappen also faces a grid penalty, set to be implemented in the upcoming race on Sunday. This penalty will demote him by 10 places, a consequence of exceeding the permitted number of power unit parts, specifically taking his fifth internal combustion engine (ICE) of the season. Additionally, fellow Red Bull-associated driver Yuki Tsunoda will start from the back of the grid for similar power unit replacements.
Daniel Ricciardo was also fined for a similar pit lane speed limit violation during the FP1 session.