Max Verstappen dominated the 2022 season, however, it has just been revealed how much this has actually cost him.

The driver's all have to pay a set fee for their super licence every year and then additionally they pay per point they won in the previous season. So, the two-time champion is now set to pay a massive $1 million fee to enter the 2023 season, which is record-breaking.

Despite some reliability issues at the beginning of the season, the Belgian-Dutch driver sailed his way to victory at the Japanese Grand Prix, won the Austin Grand Prix a week later to get the constructor's championship win in the bag for Red Bull, and managed to break the record for the number of race wins achieved in a year with an incredible fifteen.

The super licence fee for 2023 is €10,400 (£9,217 / $11,178) with an extra €2,100 (£ 1,861 / $2,257) per point achieved in the 2022 season. Verstappen scored 454 points so his total fee adds up to €963,800 which is £854,060 or $1,036,158.

What does every driver have to pay to enter the F1 in 2023?

Red Bull

Max Verstappen - €963,800 (£854,060 / $1,036,158)

Sergio Perez - €650,900 (£576,838 / $699,470)

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc - €657,200 (£582,383 / $706,240)

Carlos Sainz - €527,000 (£467,045 / $566,316)

Mercedes

George Russell - €587,900 (£521,031 / $631,759)

Lewis Hamilton - €514,400 (£455,878 / $552,745)

McLaren

Lando Norris - €266,600 (£236,264 / $286,473)

Oscar Piastri - €10,400 (£9,219 / $11,117)

Alpine

Esteban Ocon - €203,600 (£180,432 / $218,765)

Pierre Gasly - €58,700 (£52,022 / $63,069)

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso - €180,500 (£159,963 / $193,944)

Lance Stroll - €48,200 (£42,711 / $51,790)

Alfa Romeo

Valtteri Bottas - €113,300 (£100,411 / $121,739)

Zhou Guanyu - €23,000 (£20,560/ $24,713)

Haas

Kevin Magnussen - €62,900 (£55,737 / $67,582)

Nico Hulkenberg - €10,400 (£9,219 / $11,117)

AlphaTauri

Yuki Tsunoda - €35,600 (£31,549 / $38,251)

Nyck de Vries - €14,600 (£12,942 / $15,691)

Williams

Alex Albon - €18,800 (£16,662 / $20,201)

Logan Sargeant - €10,400 (£9,219 / $11,177)