F1 News: Max Verstappen Brushes Off Christian Horner Investigation As 'Minor Disturbance'
In Formula 1, internal team dynamics can often be as complex and challenging as the races themselves. Recently, Red Bull's Max Verstappen addressed the ongoing internal issues within his team, focusing on the investigation involving team principal Christian Horner, which he referred to as a "minor disturbance."
Verstappen remains undeterred by the off-track dramas, including a notable spat between his father, Jos Verstappen, and Horner. Drawing from the resilience he developed during his parents’ divorce at age nine, Verstappen stated to Daily Mail:
“With the way I grew up, these kind of things won’t unsettle me.
“For me these are quite minor disturbances. I know how to focus on the race and how to get the best performance out of myself, even with what might be going on in the background.
“That said, it’s always nice to have a fully friendly environment. Everyone was talking about it [the Horner investigation] at the beginning of the year but it definitely improved a lot up until this point.
“Then came the last race. I’m confident even that will be sorted out. Sometimes you need to give it a bit of time and not get too emotional about it.”
The investigation into Horner stemmed from allegations of misconduct by an employee but was eventually dismissed, although this is now going through the appeal process. Throughout this period, tensions flared as Jos Verstappen was vocally critical of Horner.
Whispers of Max Verstappen's future with Red Bull and potential moves have stirred the F1 community as the Horner investigation is still ongoing with the appeal. Verstappen himself sheds light on the importance he places on team synergy and performance, he added:
“I always look at it from a performance side of things, as well as at the people around me and the working relationship I have with them.
“It’s a whole team effort. It’s very important for us to try to keep that group together. For the moment that is the case.”
This season, Red Bull started strong but experienced a noticeable dip in performance, with Verstappen securing only three wins in the last seven races. The pressure mounts not only from internal dynamics but also from fierce competition with Mercedes, noted by back-to-back wins from George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, McLaren and Ferrari.