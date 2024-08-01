F1 News: Max Verstappen Casts Doubts On Red Bull 2024 Constructors Championship Victory
Max Verstappen has shared his concerns regarding Red Bull Racing's prospects for clinching the 2024 Constructors' Championship. Despite leading the championship standings by a margin of 42 points ahead of their closest rival, McLaren, Verstappen confirms the necessity of improvement to maintain their edge.
This season has seen an intense battle unfold, with teams like Mercedes unexpectedly ramping up their game, as seen at the Belgian Grand Prix where George Russell took a surprising initial victory, only to be disqualified for his car being underweight, giving the win to his teammate Lewis Hamilton who crossed the finish line in second position.
Speaking with Viaplay, as quoted by GP Blog, the three-time champion commented:
"Yes, better than expected to be honest. But on the other hand it is positive that it is McLaren one time and then Mercedes the next, so they can take points off each other. That's definitely what I need until the end of the season."
However, the Dutch driver is not without his concerns. He continued:
"Of course we want to win the constructors', but the moment we cannot win the races ourselves, then of course it becomes a difficult story. In the drivers' championship, of course, things are looking a bit more positive. Only, of course, we have to keep doing well there too.
"It might look like a big gap, but you only have to make one mistake or have one DNF and your lead is gone. You just have to be realistic. If you win every race, you have nothing to worry about. But in every race so far it's always either a McLaren or a Mercedes going faster. And then, of course, I always have to get the maximum out of it in order to limit the damage."
Red Bull confirmed today the upcoming exit of Sporting Director Jonathan Wheatley, who will be making his way to Audi as its team principal in 2026. The Austrian also confirmed this week that Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez will be continuing with the team following the summer break despite ongoing rumors that the Mexican driver could be replaced by VCARB's Daniel Ricciardo.
Heading into the summer break, the Constructors' Championship currently stands as follows:
1. Red Bull Racing - 408 points
2. McLaren - 366 points
3. Ferrari - 345 points
4. Mercedes - 266 points
5. Aston Martin - 73 points
6. VCARB/RB - 34 points
7. Haas - 27 points
8. Alpine - 11 points
9. Williams - 4 points
10. Sauber - 0 points