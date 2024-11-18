F1 News: Max Verstappen Comments On FIA Swearing Row After GPDA Open Letter
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has addressed the controversy surrounding his heated exchange with the FIA during the Singapore Grand Prix weekend, stating that he prefers to do his job on race weekends while being careful with what he speaks. This follows an open letter from the Grand Prix Drivers' Association to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, urging him to address concerns raised by Formula 1 drivers.
Verstappen found himself at the center of controversy after being penalized by the FIA for swearing during the Singapore Grand Prix weekend. The Dutchman was handed a one-day community service order for dropping an F-bomb while discussing his RB20's setup following the previous race in Azerbaijan.
Following the controversy, Verstappen decided to protest by giving brief answers to the press. A few weeks later, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was cited for a similar violation of the rule, though he was let off with a fine after he had apologized. Speaking on the swearing incidents, Verstappen revealed the importance of being politically correct. He said:
“You always have to be politically correct.
“That’s always been the case, but I think with some of the things that have come in lately, it makes it a little bit less enjoyable.”
The three-time world champion also spoke on the scenario, if the ongoing controversy with the F1 drivers and Ben Sulayem worsens. He added:
“If it gets worse, I don’t know, but for me, I prefer not to say too much.
“[I am] just living my life, doing what I have to do on the race weekends, but also the outside of that.
“Do what you enjoy, [but] you have to be very careful with what you say.”
The GPDA's open letter to Ben Sulayem may have been motivated by Verstappen's swearing controversy. The statement calls on the FIA to treat drivers as "adults" who do not require guidance on matters like "wearing jewelry and underpants." Additionally, the drivers have requested clarity on how the FIA uses the funds from fines, a question that has gone unanswered for the past three years. The GPDA statement read:
"As is the case with every sport, competitors must abide by the referee’s decision, whether they like it or not, indeed whether they agree with it or not. That is how sport works. The Drivers (our members) are no different, and fully understand that.
"Our members are professional drivers, racing in Formula 1, the pinnacle of international motorsport. They are the gladiators and every racing weekend they put on a great show for the fans.
"With regards to swearing, there is a difference between swearing intended to insult others and more casual swearing, such as you might use to describe bad weather, or indeed an inanimate object such as a Formula 1 car, or a driving situation.
"We urge the FIA President to also consider his own tone and language when talking to our member drivers, or indeed about them, whether in a public forum or otherwise. Further, our members are adults, they do not need to be given instructions via the media, about matters as trivial as the wearing of jewellery and underpants.
"The GPDA has, on countless occasions, expressed its view that Driver monetary fines are not appropriate for our Sport. For the past 3 years, we have called upon the FIA President to share the details and strategy regarding how the FIA's financial fines are allocated and where the funds are spent. We have also relayed our concerns about the negative image financial fines bring to the Sport. We once again request that the FIA President provides financial transparency and direct, open dialogue with us. All stakeholders (FIA, F1, the Teams and the GPDA) should jointly determine how and where the money is spent for the benefit of our Sport.
"The GPDA wishes to collaborate in a constructive way with all the stakeholders, including the FIA President, in order to promote our great Sport for the benefit of everyone who works in it, pays for it, watches it, and indeed loves it. We are playing our part."
A public response from the FIA or Ben Sulayem is still awaited.