F1 News: Max Verstappen Confesses To Nearly 'Destroying' Red Bull's Garage Before Brazilian GP
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen shared the intense emotions he experienced from the delayed Sunday qualifying session to his triumphant victory at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix after starting 17th. The three-time world champion admitted that his temper was running high after qualifying, leading him to "almost trying to destroy" the Red Bull garage.
Coming from two controversial races in Austin and Mexico that were part of an intense triple header that ended in Brazil, Verstappen was eager to defend his lead in the Drivers' Standings from Lando Norris. However, two 10-second penalties in the Mexico City Grand Prix were the biggest of his setbacks, allowing Norris to close the points gap.
The race weekend at Interlagos was also riddled with hurdles for the Dutchman, starting with a 5-place engine penalty for using a sixth internal combustion unit. In addition, an untimely red flag in Q2 led Verstappen to secure P12, dropping him down to P17 with the penalty. Verstappen appeared furious after the session, questioning the delay behind the red flag. However, he remained undeterred by the massive challenge, treacherous wet track conditions, and near-zero visibility, the Red Bull driver surged through the field, ultimately taking the lead and crossing the finish line first.
The race dynamics shifted dramatically when Norris and race leader George Russell pitted for fresh tires after over 20 laps on intermediates. Their timing, however, overlapped with the end of a safety car period, costing them crucial positions and allowing both Alpine cars to move to the front, with Verstappen in between. Soon after, a red flag was triggered by a severe crash involving Williams driver Franco Colapinto, positioning Verstappen directly behind race leader Esteban Ocon. Verstappen quickly overtook Ocon, ultimately finishing with a commanding lead of over 19 seconds at the chequered flag. Speaking on the range of emotions he experienced from qualifying to race victory, Verstappen said:
"I don't even know where to start, because my emotions today have been from almost trying to destroy the garage to winning the race.
"Starting P17, I knew that we could have a good race, but in qualifying, I think it was quite clear that there was only one line that you could take, so I knew that overtaking was going to be quite tough."
Speaking on the good start that helped him cover crucial positions in the early laps and the right decisions Red Bull made over the course of the race, Verstappen added:
"We had a good start, that helped already.
"We had a good first lap.
"From there, we just picked [off] a few drivers here and there, and then I got a little bit stuck behind the train of Yuki [Tsunoda], I think.
"We just stayed calm, was still a very long race, and we made the right calls - some pitted, the rain was coming, we stayed out, which was very sketchy.
"And then Esteban [Ocon] in front of me flying, like four seconds a lap faster. I was like: 'I'm just happy to keep the car on the track'.
"At one point, it was just red, we needed a red flag. It was just undriveable.
"Even on extreme tyres, it would have not been possible because of the banking of the track here - it's filling up very quickly, and it almost felt like I was driving a boat... a jet ski... definitely have more cornering speed on a jet ski."