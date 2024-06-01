F1 News: Max Verstappen Confirms Team He Wants to Finish Career With
Max Verstappen has firmly declared his intent to conclude his Formula 1 career with Red Bull, citing deep-seated loyalty to the team. This commitment comes even as the team faces internal challenges and rumblings of interest from competitors like Mercedes-Benz.
The reigning Formula 1 champion and front-runner for this year’s title, has stated his ambition to end his illustrious driving career with Red Bull Racing. His declaration halts widespread speculation about his future in the sport and a potential move to Mercedes, particularly against the backdrop of recent team controversies.
The context of Verstappen’s commitment is crucial—not only is he vying for his fourth consecutive championship, but he's also doing so amid reported turbulence within his own camp. Recently, internal disputes have surged into the public eye, with the Milton Keynes squad grappling with an investigation into Team Principal Christian Horner and stark criticisms from Verstappen’s father, Jos. Amid these distractions, Verstappen's allegiance serves as a beacon of stability for a team renowned for its competitive spirit but disrupted by internal discord and the swirling rumors of departures by key personnel like Helmut Marko.
This season, Verstappen has secured five victories from eight starts, showcasing the sheer potency of the Red Bull RB20 and its drivers, albeit with a slight dip in dominance compared to previous years. Now, an interview with The Guardian reflects a blend of frustration with internal politics,
“I am quite a loyal person and it is something that means a lot to me. That is what I request from the team and so far that has always been great and that is what I want to keep for a long time. It would be amazing to finish my career here at Red Bull. All the years staying basically at one team would be incredible.”
Critically, while affirming his commitment, Verstappen also highlighted the less savory aspects of his career that detract from his primary joy of driving and winning.
“I would rather not have these stories, these things going on within the team," he noted. "We just have to deal with it and move on from it. I am contracted to the team to do my job, that’s performance, that’s what I am focused on. I am not a politician, I am not someone who likes to be political. I just focus on the performance with the people around me, try to distract myself from, let’s say, the negative.”
"I have never seen F1 as a job," he continued, underscoring that racing remains, at its core, a cherished pursuit begun as a mere hobby. “Going on the limit in a fast car is really, really nice. It’s more the things around it that make it feel like a job, the things that are not that enjoyable.”
As the Formula 1 calendar continues to plod on, the focus will undoubtedly remain on how Red Bull navigates its internal dynamics and whether these might influence their competitive performance.
The resolution offered by Verstappen’s declaration provides not just clarity but also a storyline of loyalty to the team. Something that should be greatly respected.