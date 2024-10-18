F1 News: Max Verstappen Continues FIA Protest At Austin Grand Prix
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has stated that he will continue giving short responses to media questions as a form of protest against the FIA. This follows his protest at the Singapore Grand Prix, after being penalized with one day of community service by the governing body for swearing during a press conference.
Verstappen defended his actions by arguing that the FIA overreacted to the F-bomb he directed at his RB20 F1 car during the media session. In response, he held his own press conference outdoors at the Marina Bay street circuit, voicing his frustrations. He went so far as to suggest that he might consider leaving Formula 1 if he was no longer allowed to express himself freely.
Despite the autumn break, which could have helped diffuse the situation, Verstappen is back in Austin's Circuit of the Americas for the United States Grand Prix, where he will continue his protest against the swearing penalty. Speaking to the media, he said:
“I have not heard anything [from the FIA], so for me it doesn’t really change anything.”
When asked if he would continue to conduct his own media sessions, away from the FIA, he added:
“With the situation. I mean, I also have to talk less, so it is fine for me.”
However, the Dutchman has expressed willingness to discuss the matter with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, provided he receives a call from him. He said:
“At the end of the day, everyone has their own opinion, but it is quite clear that, like I said already it was silly stuff.
“I am always open for a chat [with Ben Sulayem], but from my side at the moment it is not that I am the one who has to reach out with this stuff. I just live my life and continue, nothing changes.”
When asked if the governing body made it a big deal out of nothing, Verstappen answered:
“Yeah, but that is in general the world in which we live in, right? A lot of stuff is like that.
“This particular scenario, I think it is very unnecessary. Of course I know you can’t swear but that is more related to insults and then you see comments from people saying they don’t want kids seeing that.
“Well, when I was five years old, I never watched a press conference in my life anyway. At school, you say way worse things than that, that’s just how life is.
“If you want to set an example, yeah, sure, but I don’t think you should make a big deal of it. I just want to live my life, and if I don’t agree with something I will say it. That’s it.”