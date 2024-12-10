F1 News: Max Verstappen Criticized By Insider For Unfair Remarks Against FIA Stewards In Abu Dhabi
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen encountered multiple challenges during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix season finale, particularly in the first lap when he made contact with McLaren's Oscar Piastri at Turn 1. His reaction to the 10-second penalty for causing the collision sparked controversy after he referred to the FIA stewards as "stupid idiots." Former F1 driver and Sky F1 presenter Martin Brundle criticized Verstappen for the remark, calling it neither fair nor smart.
Starting fourth on the grid, the Dutchman approached Turn 1 with optimism, attempting to exploit a risky gap. However, he quickly realized it was too narrow to avoid contact with Piastri's MCL38. The collision resulted in both cars spinning out as the rest of the field maneuvered through the ensuing tire smoke.
Verstappen received a ten-second penalty for causing the incident and following his pit stop, made a sarcastic remark over the radio aimed at the stewards, saying, "Could we ask for 20 seconds? Stupid idiots." Despite the setback, Verstappen finished the race in P6, while Piastri managed to recover and secure P10.
Brundle believes the four-time world champion took an unnecessary risk by endangering both himself and Piastri, particularly given McLaren's intense battle with Ferrari for the Constructors' title. He also criticized Verstappen for his harsh comments directed at the stewards. He wrote in his Sky F1 column:
“McLaren needed all their experience and calm when at the very first corner of the race Max Verstappen sliced his Red Bull up the inside second-place man Piastri and they made contact, both heavily losing out with Piastri falling to the very back.
“Verstappen claimed he was fully alongside, but he wasn’t. Perhaps Piastri could have left a bit more space, but I doubt he saw the late lunge.
“Ayrton Senna famously said that if you don’t go for a gap you’re no longer a racing driver, but Max really didn’t need to take that 50/50 risk for either of them.
“After he received a 10-second penalty, angry Max in the car called the stewards “stupid idiots” which is not fair or smart of him at all, but calmer Max after the race went to apologise to Oscar and McLaren.”
Following the race at the Yas Marina Circuit, the Red Bull driver shared details about the events leading up to the incident and admitted he had apologized to Piastri for his error. He said:
“My launch was good and then I tried to grab the inside and I quickly realised, once I committed to it, that the gap was closing and I wanted to try and get out of it, because I didn’t want to naturally, of course, crash with Oscar.
“But unfortunately, we still clipped each other, but I already apologised to Oscar, it is not what you want to happen, and especially not with him. He’s a great guy but it happened, and it is a bit unfortunate.
“The thing was that, when you’re in that position, you’re focusing on the car ahead…you commit. When you start first or second, you never really look behind.
“So I went for it, and then I realised, ‘shit, he doesn’t see me there’. So I was like trying to get out of it, but then we still clipped.”