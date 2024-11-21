F1 News: Max Verstappen Discusses Racing Moves Away From Formula One
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has shared insights into his future racing plans beyond Formula 1, revealing interest in competing in two other forms of motorsport. He acknowledged that Formula 1's demanding schedule currently prevents him from pursuing these ambitions.
While the Dutchman contends for his fourth championship against McLaren's Lando Norris, he has brought up the topic of his F1 retirement on several occasions and even revealed his plans to become a GT3 team owner in the near future.
The latest revelation followed an FIA penalty issued to Verstappen for using profanity during a press conference, directed at his RB20 F1 car. While the punishment required him to complete one day of community service, Verstappen admitted he would not hesitate to walk away from the sport if it meant losing the freedom to express himself openly.
Verstappen's Red Bull contract extends until 2028. However, he has stated that his future in Formula 1 depends on his enjoyment of the sport, insisting that he has no desire to chase eight or nine titles to prove himself. He told Road & Track:
"It doesn't matter if you're very successful or not. For me, that doesn't matter. Of course, we've already won a lot in Formula 1.
"For me, it's not that I have to stick around and try to prove myself. I don't have this desire to win eight or nine titles.
"[So] I'm very open-minded at the moment. I'm like, 'Let's just see, wait until the real car is there, how it drives, and go from there'.
"It's not just about the driving experience, it's the whole package, how it comes together. I'm not really stressed about my future. I want to enjoy it and of, course, I want to do well. I want to win. It's also about enjoying what you're doing."
Should Max Verstappen choose to step away from Formula 1, he has an interest in exploring other motorsport avenues, specifically competing in the Le Mans and Daytona 24 Hours. This follows the 27-year-old's participation in Honda's "Hybrid Heroes" celebration at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where he experienced GTP machinery for the first time, driving an Acura ARX-06. He added:
"I also want to do other stuff and at one point I also want to do fewer races.
"Naturally, when you do an endurance championship, it is a little bit less.
"The one race [Le Mans] is more intense, being 24 hours, but you do have more free time, you can plan your schedule a bit more.
"For most of the year, every week, you know exactly what you're doing. It's maybe a bit more relaxed, and you can maybe enjoy a bit more life outside of racing."
Speaking after his run in the Acura GTP car, Verstappen said the lack of time prevents him from preparing for the Daytona 24 Hours, but the option is open for the future. He said:
"It's not about teasing [a 2025 start in Daytona] or whatever.
"I know I want to do it in the future anyway. It's just finding the time.
"With such a busy F1 schedule it's almost impossible because we finish so late in the season. To properly prepare before you head to Daytona, it's pretty impossible. I know that when I want to do it, I want to go there and try to win it, be really competitive.
"The only way to do so is by doing some proper testing and getting really well prepared. Which is not possible at the moment, but who knows? Maybe in a few years' time. I'll still be young - young-ish - and I'll still be able to drive the cars."