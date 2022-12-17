F1 News: Max Verstappen explains why number two drivers "have to accept" their role

Max Verstappen has spoken about the role of the number two driver after discussing Valtteri Bottas' decision to move from Mercedes to Alfa Romeo.

The Dutchman participated in the 'F1 Talks with Max Verstappen' series on Viaplay, where a wide range of topics in Formula 1 are discussed and analysed.

Valtteri Bottas was one of the drivers discussed in the episode, as various members of the show spoke about the evolution of his career in Formula 1.

Verstappen offered his perspective on the role Bottas played at Mercedes, outlining why the Finnish driver was able to stay at the Silver Arrows for such an extended period:

"I think you start every year with a good fresh mind. But then after a couple of races, you realise it's not going to happen again, and you accept your role.

"I mean, he still finished on podiums, won a few races and took Pole Positions.

"You just have to accept that the driver next to you is just a bit better. That's fine. It happens.

"It's important that he [Bottas] did accept it; some drivers can't do that and then starts to go very wrong."

"Then they don't survive very long. I'm not going to name anyone, but you have to accept your role. You can't live in a fairytale."

Verstappen's assessment is largely accurate, with Bottas consistently failing to stay in the Championship battle for a significant number of rounds.

Although the Finnish driver had moments of great pace, it was no secret that defeating Lewis Hamilton with the same machinery was a mammoth task to succeed in.

Then again, very few drivers would match Hamilton's efforts in the same position, so Bottas can be happy with the accolades he collected at the Silver Arrows.

Returning to Max Verstappen's perspective, it will be interesting to observe how Red Bull manages the dynamic between Perez and Verstappen.

Last year's Brazilian GP was the first indication of tension between the two, so it will be crucial for Red Bull to prevent this from repeating.