F1 News: Max Verstappen Explodes Over Red Flag Delay - 'It’s Just Bullsh-t!'
In a strong display of frustration, Max Verstappen vocally criticized a delay in the deployment of a red flag during the qualifying session for the 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix. This incident unfolded under challenging weather conditions, marked by heavy rain that had already caused multiple disruptions and accidents on the track.
Verstappen's anger centered on an incident involving Lance Stroll, whose crash necessitated a red flag. However, the delay in the official response, which Verstappen estimated at 30 to 40 seconds, sparked his anger.
Describing the situation as "bullsh-t," Verstappen vented.
"The car hits the wall, it needs to be a straight red. I don't understand why it needs to take 30-40 seconds for a red flag to come out. It's just bullshi-t. Honestly, I let it go. It's so stupid anyway to talk about."
This unexpected pause had significant repercussions for Verstappen's performance. The crash resulted in Verstappen being eliminated in Q2, making a bad weekend even worse for the Dutchman.
Verstappen's start from 17th position, compounded by a five-place grid penalty due to an engine change, places him in an unenviable position in his quest for the 2024 World Championship.
Beyond the immediate race at hand, this has contributed to growing tension and inconsistency in Formula 1 officiating. Jos Verstappen, Max's father and a former F1 driver himself, had previously criticized the stewardship exhibited at the Mexico City Grand Prix, particularly targeting Johnny Herbert, one of the event's stewards. Herbert has previously said the following to the press:
"Those penalties in Mexico won’t stop Max Verstappen from pushing Lando Norris off the track in the future."
This urged Jos to speak out.
"One time they give five seconds, another time 10 seconds. There has to be a line in that, too, so that you know what penalty you're getting."
Max's aggressive driving, a hallmark of his racing style and a persistent source of friction in the F1 community, has occasionally resulted in both critical acclaim and punitive actions.
"I thought Max's second overtaking move went too far. I think he thinks so now too," Jos admitted.