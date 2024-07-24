F1 News: Max Verstappen Faces Severe Grid Penalty For Belgian Grand Prix
In what appears to be Red Bull's first setback for the Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen is expected to start the race ten places further back on the grid than his qualifying position. This is due to the team's anticipated decision to incur a severe grid penalty at Spa-Francorchamps for using a new power unit on his RB20.
The championship leader has already exhausted the permitted four power unit elements for the 2024 season, having done so within the first ten races due to component failures. It is now expected that Red Bull will equip Verstappen's car with a fresh internal combustion engine for this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, which would mark his fifth ICE for the season.
The current F1 power unit includes seven elements: the internal combustion engine (ICE), motor generator unit-kinetic (MGU-K), motor generator unit-heat (MGU-H), energy store (ES), control electronics (CE), turbocharger, and the exhaust.
Throughout the 2024 season, a driver is limited to using up to four motor generator units-heat (MGU-Hs), motor generator units-kinetic (MGU-Ks) internal combustion engines (ICEs), and turbochargers. Additionally, they are limited to two energy stores, two control electronics units, and eight sets of each of the four elements that comprise an exhaust system. In Verstappen's case, his car has already gone through several power unit elements and all four engines.
Despite the boost in McLaren's pace, which has made it the fastest car on the grid today, Red Bull might have strategically chosen the Belgian GP for Verstappen to take his grid penalty and opt for a fifth engine. This decision likely considers Verstappen's past success at Spa, where he has previously overcome grid penalties to secure victory.
In 2022, Verstappen started from 14th due to grid penalties and defied the odds to win the race at Spa. The following year, despite a five-place gearbox penalty, he triumphed in his eighth consecutive Belgian GP. The 7.004-kilometer circuit is known for its multiple overtaking opportunities and has been a strategic venue for teams to take deliberate engine penalties.
Verstappen arrives at the race weekend with a 76-point lead over Lando Norris in the Drivers' Standings. However, the upcoming engine penalty poses a significant threat to his advantage. Should McLaren and Mercedes replicate their impressive performances from the Hungarian Grand Prix, Verstappen's lead could narrow considerably.