F1 News: Max Verstappen Faces Similar Fate As Sergio Perez After Bold Red Bull Decision
With the season now at the halfway point, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has made it clear that Max Verstappen will have to share the same fate as his teammate Sergio Perez by taking a power unit penalty.
Verstappen is on the brink of incurring a penalty as he has exhausted all six components. Installing any new element beyond the limit will trigger a 10-place grid penalty, with subsequent replacements resulting in five-place penalties each.
Consequently, his 84-point lead over rivals led by McLaren's Lando Norris will take a hit, thus compromising his chances of securing the fourth championship title.
Perez's RB20 received new power unit components for the British Grand Prix, namely MGU-K, MGU-H, and traction control, which placed him on the edge of the allowance limit. However, after he qualified 19th by losing control of his car and getting stuck in the gravel, Red Bull decided to add more components and take the penalty.
Since there was nothing more to lose, Perez's car received a fifth ICE unit, along with new control electronics and an energy store, resulting in a pit lane start penalty. Looking ahead to the twelve remaining Grands Prix, Horner disclosed that Verstappen will face a similar penalty. He told the media:
"I'm sure at some point we'll end up taking an extra engine for Max.
"It's just a question of when you strategically choose to do that.
"So we're working with Honda on that. Inevitably we will take a penalty at some point in the year."
The Dutchman has won three out of the last seven Grands Prix thus far, which underscores the notion that Red Bull is in the phase of diminishing returns. However, Horner suggests that crucial upgrades to the car, which could potentially provide the team with the competitive edge they need, have yet to arrive. He added:
"There's stuff that we have in the pipeline, there are still gains to be had.
"Inevitably, when it becomes closer, it's down to those marginal fine details that make the difference.
"Form is moving around a bit. Mercedes was strong [at Silverstone}, McLaren was strong [in Austria] , we won in Barcelona.
"Out of this triple header, I wouldn't be at all surprised if Max has scored the most points."