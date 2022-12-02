F1 News: Max Verstappen felt sorry for Hamilton after Abu Dhabi 2021

Max Verstappen has admitted he felt sorry for Hamilton after the controversial end to the Abu Dhabi GP, which saw the Dutchman claim his first championship.

The 2021 championship battle between Hamilton and Verstappen was one of the most intense in recent memory, with both drivers competing at the highest level throughout the season.

In some ways, the contested nature of Verstappen's eventual victory in Yas Marina has detracted from the fierce competition between the two competitors.

Regardless, speaking to motorsport-total, Verstappen explained that he "felt" for Hamilton in Abu Dhabi - who lost the F1 title in such cruel circumstances:

"Everything was looking great for him, and then something like this happens. It's tough.

"The only thing I said to myself at the time was: He's won seven titles and won one of them when it looked like he was going to lose - and then the situation turned around again on the last lap.

"So I hoped he would understand.

"But yes, I felt for him. Of course, there were moments when we clashed, but I've always respected him, and I think we had a great duel."

Verstappen's second championship was achieved with far less difficulty than the first, with Ferrari's title charge capitulating before it even started.

Mercedes failed to compete with Red Bull for large portions of the 2022 season, only managing one victory with the W13 across the 22-race season.

However, with Hamilton intent on signing a contract extension with Mercedes over the winter, there remains a chance that the two titans can again clash for the F1 championship.

Mercedes has significant progress to make to recover the deficit to Red Bull, but the gap between the two outfits is not insurmountable.

In any case, Verstappen's reflections on Abu Dhabi serve to highlight the dramatic nature of the now-infamous 2021 season.