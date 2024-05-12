F1 News: Max Verstappen Fights For Talented Rookie To Join Sport - 'Not a Fan of This Whole System'
Max Verstappen has publicly criticized the FIA's super license system, questioning its effectiveness and flexibility as young talent Kimi Antonelli attempts to gain access to the Formula 1 grid.
While the Miami Grand Prix was lauded for its exceptional racing and the first Grand Prix win of Lando Norris, a subplot was evolving behind the scenes around 17-year-old Andrea Kimi Antonelli and his application to the FIA to join the grid. Antonelli, a promising young talent in motorsports, has found that his pathway to Formula 1 has been momentarily paused by a rule instituted as a consequence of Max Verstappen's own early F1 debut.
An existing FIA rule mandates that drivers must be at least 18 years of age and have amassed a minimum of 40 super license points through lower racing series. This regulation was tightened following Verstappen's entry into F1 at 17, which had marked him as the youngest ever to join the sport. While Antonelli has achieved impressive success, including wins in two Formula 4 series and two Formula Regional championships accumulating enough points, his age remains a barrier.
Max Verstappen, now an elite in the sport with three championships to his name, hasn't shied away from voicing his discontent with this system.
"This rule was introduced because of me," Verstappen said. "Ultimately, [the rule] does not prevent what it is intended for."
He further criticized the rigidity of the super license points system, which he sees as a potential obstacle rather than a facilitator of young talent.
"It's not specifically about [Antonelli] but it can stop some talents from getting into Formula 1 quickly because they have to collect these 40 points first. I'm not a big fan of this whole system," Verstappen added.
Verstappen's critique highlights a broader discussion about the balance between necessitating experience and not stifling young talent. "The FIA thinks [this rule] is good, but I would rather not have it. If someone is 17 or 18 years old and maybe has 20 points but is very fast, why can't he get into Formula 1?" he questioned.
The debate is not isolated. In 2022, similar regulatory hurdles were faced by IndyCar driver Colton Herta, who despite multiple wins in the American series, could not transition to F1 due to insufficient super license points. This instance and Verstappen's comments suggest a growing need to reevaluate the pathways into F1 to possibly include exceptions or revisions for prodigious talents like Antonelli.
As the FIA and the world of Formula 1 continue to evolve, the discussion about these regulations is crucial in shaping a competitive but fair field, ensuring that the best talents, irrespective of age, have their shot at proving themselves on motorsport's most prestigious stage.