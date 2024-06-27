F1 News: Max Verstappen Gives Clear Response To Mercedes Interest
Max Verstappen remains a central figure amidst swirling rumors of a potential switch from Red Bull to Mercedes. The speculation gained traction after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, heightened by internal issues at Red Bull concerning team principal Christian Horner’s conduct. Despite the turmoil, Verstappen’s steadfast allegiance to Red Bull shines through, especially evident at the press conference ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix.
The roots of these rumors are twined with internal conflicts within Red Bull earlier in the year, particularly concerning team principal Christian Horner. Amidst this backdrop, Mercedes executives have not been shy about their admiration for Verstappen. Toto Wolff, Mercedes team boss, has emphasized a future union with Verstappen as "a kind of relationship that needs to happen at a certain stage." Further stirring the pot, Ola Kallenius, CEO of Mercedes-Benz, tantalizingly remarked that Verstappen "would look good in silver," hinting at Mercedes' interest, especially with the upcoming 2026 engine rule changes in F1.
Speaking candidly about his future, Verstappen explained to the media ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix, as quoted by Autosport:
“I think I’ve said this before. I mean naturally of course people are talking, but it’s most important just that we have a very competitive car for the future.
“At the moment of course it’s very tight, but we are working very well as a team to try and improve more.
“And for sure, I said this already with the team, we’re working and focusing on next year to try and be competitive again.
“I don’t think that’s how Formula 1 works – where then suddenly you can say, ‘well, bye guys’. It’s not how it works.
“I have a long contract with the team, I’m very happy where I’m at and, like I said before, we’re focusing also already on next year with things we can implement on the car.
“So, I guess that should say enough of where I’m driving next year.”
When pressed further, Verstappen’s responses carried a mix of amusement and mild exasperation:
“You didn’t get that out of my answer before?
“OK, yes. And that’s what I said – we’re already working on next year’s car. I think when you’re very focused on that it means that you’re also driving for the team.”