F1 News: Max Verstappen Gives Update on Red Bull's Ford Powertrain
In a recent interview, Max Verstappen discussed the ongoing development of Red Bull's Ford engine, slated for the 2026 season.
Red Bull Racing, which is gearing up to integrate Ford's engineering expertise into their arsenal, is under particular scrutiny. Verstappen recently shared insights into the development process of this next-gen powertrain and the inherent challenges posed by the lack of inter-team data sharing.
Verstappen, known for his straightforwardness, elaborated on the complexities of developing a competitive power unit from scratch, especially when operating in the dark regarding the progress of rivals such as Mercedes and Ferrari.
"We are working continuously, but you have no data from other teams. So we don't know, but from our side we are doing our utmost we can't do anything more than that," he stated.
The upcoming changes in 2026 aren’t just about power units but also encompass a broader set of specifications designed to level the playing field once again, this time with more focus on electric energy. Verstappen views the 2026 season as a "clean slate".
"That's it for everyone, right? Who knows who will be the most competitive in 2026? I don't know," he reflected. "Those are things that I'm not concerned with at the moment. There's so much going on in terms of performance this year that I want to do well. Next year we also have a great chance to perform well, so that's 2026 still quite far away,” he added.
"Right now everyone is focused on what we have to do, and that is perform on the track," he said, as quoted by RacingNews365.
While Red Bull and Verstappen are busy with the technicalities of engine development and maintaining competitive momentum, other movements are happening outside of this. Noteworthy is Adrian Newey’s exit from the Milton Keynes team, a move that could significantly shift team dynamics across the board. Verstappen lamented on Newey’s importance, not just professionally but personally. "It's always a group of people that makes a team successful," he noted.
"If he were to go to another team, you would already have to deal with the new regulations, so it is difficult to estimate what the impact will be. But I do want to say that he was part of the second family that I had. So I would prefer him to stay anyway."