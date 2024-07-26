F1 News: Max Verstappen Handed Grid Penalty For Belgian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen faces a challenging start at the upcoming Belgian Grand Prix at the historic Spa-Francorchamps circuit. The three-time champion will start the race with a significant grid penalty, a repercussion of his team's decision to install a new, fifth power unit—an addition that breaches Formula 1's stipulated limit of four engines per season.
The regulatory breach means Verstappen will be relegated ten places on the starting grid this Sunday. This isn’t the first time Verstappen has faced such a setback at the Belgian Grand Prix. In fact, despite similar grid penalties in the previous two editions of the race, he emerged victorious at both events.
However, Verstappen's own outlook this year is tinged with caution rather than confidence. Speaking during a media day, he candidly assessed his team’s recent performances and the impact of the grid penalty on his race prospects. He commented, as quoted by GPBlog:
"If you look at our last few races, in those we were not exactly the fastest. So I wouldn't say that with ten-place penalties, we have a chance of winning."
Addressing speculation surrounding his potential finishing position, Verstappen expressed hope for a better outcome than what some might expect, yet conceded the unpredictability of race day.
"I'm hoping for a bit more, but we'll see. I don't know, hard to predict at the moment."
As the race approaches, all eyes will be on how Verstappen navigates these challenges. VCARB driver Yuki Tsunoda has also taken a penalty for replacing components. However, the Japanese driver will be taking a 20-place grid penalty, leaving him at the very back of the pack for the Grand Prix on Sunday.