F1 News: Max Verstappen Hits Back At Media After Lando Norris Clash - 'Don't Give A S**t'
Three-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has responded to the media backlash following his clash with Lando Norris during the recent Austrian Grand Prix.
The late-race collision, which occurred at Turn 3 in Spielberg, had significant ramifications, resulting in Norris being knocked out of the race altogether. The crash reignited discussions about Verstappen's aggressive driving style, reminiscent of some of his maneuvers from 2021.
Criticism quickly mounted, with some labeling Verstappen's move as reckless, fearing a return to "the old Max Verstappen." Norris, visibly disappointed by the event, hinted at a loss of respect for his fellow competitor pending an apology, although they have both since revealed that it is in the past.
Speaking to the media ahead of the British Grand Prix, Verstappen commented, as quoted by Planet F1:
“I don’t give a s**t about that. I go home, I live my life.
“For me, the only thing that I care about is maintaining my relationship with Lando because we are great friends.
“After the race, I said we have to just let things cool down because emotions run high and we immediately spoke on Monday and I think we came to the conclusion that we actually really enjoyed our battle.
“But we both looked at the incident and it was such a silly little touch that had great consequences for both of us. Naturally a bit more for Lando with how the puncture then evolved.
“But we like to race hard, we’ve done this for many years, not only in Formula 1, even online racing, but we had a lot of fun together.
“These things have to carry on because that’s what we like to do and I think it’s great for Formula 1 as well.”