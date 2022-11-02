Skip to main content
F1 News: Max Verstappen hopes for "algorithm" to tackle "keyboard warriors" on social media

F1 News: Max Verstappen hopes for "algorithm" to tackle "keyboard warriors" on social media

Max Verstappen discussed the toxicity in Formula 1.

Max Verstappen discussed the toxicity in Formula 1.

Max Verstappen has spoken about the toxicity of social media and proposed his idea to address some of the comments made against F1 drivers. 

All drivers on the grid face criticism online, and this is especially true for those taking race victories at the front.

Those who dominate F1 are almost universally subject to some level of resentment and criticism for their success.

Verstappen himself has been involved in several controversies in the last two seasons, from his Championship triumph last year to the more recent news of Red Bull's budget cap breach. 

Whilst Verstappen was not directly responsible for these incidents, the increasingly hostile nature of F1 discussion on social media has seen the 25-year-old at the centre of significant heat. 

The same can be said for most drivers, including the likes of Lewis Hamilton, but it was the Dutchman who raised the issue after the Mexican GP. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Verstappen explained what he believes is the root of the increasing toxicity on social media:

"I think it's just the sport is more popular, so there are more people watching, so more people are writing. 

SI202209040605_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb

"It's not great that they are allowed to write these kinds of things, so I hope we can come up with a kind of algorithm that stops people from being keyboard warriors. 

"Because these kinds of people... they will never come up to you and say these things in front of your face. 

"They're sitting in front of their desk or whatever at home, being upset, being frustrated, and they can write whatever they like because the platform allows you to. 

"Yeah, that can be really damaging and hurtful to some people, and it's not how it should be."

It seems wishful thinking to expect any significant change on social media, but drivers certainly agree that change is necessary. 

SI202210230102_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Max Verstappen hopes for "algorithm" to tackle "keyboard warriors" on social media

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
schumacher mickk
News

F1 News: Mick Schumacher breaks silence on Audi rumours

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
Sao-Paulo-GP
News

F1: Deep Dive Into The Brazilian Grand Prix's Heartbreaking History

By Lydia Mee
SI202210010255_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Las Vegas GP ticket prices sky-rocket

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI201905120927_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Martin Brundle comes to the defence of Ted Kravitz

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
Ricciardo cold
News

Daniel Ricciardo - Jenson Button questions the decision to spend 2023 on the sidelines

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
schumacher on the grid
News

Guenther Steiner backtracks - Points won't decide Mick Schumacher's Haas F1 future

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
220021-scuderia-ferrari-mexican-gp-2022-friday
News

F1 News: Carlos Sainz wants to "complicate things" for Max Verstappen in 2023

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang