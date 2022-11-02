F1 News: Max Verstappen hopes for "algorithm" to tackle "keyboard warriors" on social media

Max Verstappen has spoken about the toxicity of social media and proposed his idea to address some of the comments made against F1 drivers.

All drivers on the grid face criticism online, and this is especially true for those taking race victories at the front.

Those who dominate F1 are almost universally subject to some level of resentment and criticism for their success.

Verstappen himself has been involved in several controversies in the last two seasons, from his Championship triumph last year to the more recent news of Red Bull's budget cap breach.

Whilst Verstappen was not directly responsible for these incidents, the increasingly hostile nature of F1 discussion on social media has seen the 25-year-old at the centre of significant heat.

The same can be said for most drivers, including the likes of Lewis Hamilton, but it was the Dutchman who raised the issue after the Mexican GP.

Verstappen explained what he believes is the root of the increasing toxicity on social media:

"I think it's just the sport is more popular, so there are more people watching, so more people are writing.

"It's not great that they are allowed to write these kinds of things, so I hope we can come up with a kind of algorithm that stops people from being keyboard warriors.

"Because these kinds of people... they will never come up to you and say these things in front of your face.

"They're sitting in front of their desk or whatever at home, being upset, being frustrated, and they can write whatever they like because the platform allows you to.

"Yeah, that can be really damaging and hurtful to some people, and it's not how it should be."

It seems wishful thinking to expect any significant change on social media, but drivers certainly agree that change is necessary.