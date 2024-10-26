F1 News: Max Verstappen Laments Mexico Qualifying Pressure After Surprising Result
Max Verstappen detailed the intense pressure he felt during the qualifying session for the Mexican Grand Prix in Mexico City. Despite a challenging start, Verstappen secured the second position on the grid.
Held at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, a track notorious for its high altitude and demanding conditions, the Mexican Grand Prix presents unique challenges for Formula 1 drivers. The altitude significantly impacts engine performance and aerodynamics. Verstappen, who had his first Q3 lap time deleted for exceeding track limits, managed to rise to the occasion during his second run.
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz clinched pole position with a lap time of 1:15.946, standing out as the only driver to break the 1:16 barrier. Reflecting on his start just behind Sainz, Verstappen explained:
"Quite a lot [of pressure after the deleted lap].
"Yesterday I barely didn't do a lot of laps so we were playing a lot of catch up. FP3 was already not very good so I was already under a lot of pressure to have a good qualifying and the my lap time got taken away. So it added a little bit more pressure, but happy to be on the front row. I honestly didn't think that would be possible.
"It is probably one of the hardest tracks to get (a lap) right. Street circuits are difficult, and this one as well, because low downforce makes it easy to lock up or slide. Tyres overheat. It's one of the trickiest on the calendar."
Verstappen's Red Bull teammate and home hero Sergio Perez suffered a disappointing Qualifying session. The Mexican driver was eliminated in Q1 leaving him with a starting position of eighteenth tomorrow. Speaking to the media following his early exit, Perez explained:
"Very difficult one, very difficult to stop the car. I just couldn’t get on top of it. I couldn’t stop the car soon enough and I was just putting too much energy into the tires braking. That was the main issue for me.
"It was very similar to the rest of the weekend. I just cannot stop the car and I’m struggling a lot with that part of the phase going into the low-speed, it’s a little bit similar to Austin when I just cannot attack the corners into the braking, and here you have a lot of that."
2024 Mexican Grand Prix Qualifying Results
1. Carlos Sainz
2. Max Verstappen
3. Lando Norris
4. Charles Leclerc
5. George Russell
6. Lewis Hamilton
7. Kevin Magnussen
8. Pierre Gasly
9. Alex Albon
10. Nico Hulkenberg
11. Yuki Tsunoda
12. Liam Lawson
13. Fernando Alonso
14. Lance Stroll
15. Valtteri Bottas
16. Franco Colapinto
17. Oscar Piastri
18. Sergio Perez
19. Esteban Ocon
20. Zhou Guanyu