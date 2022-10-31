F1 News: Max Verstappen lashes out at "disrespectful" Sky Sports - "Especially one person in particular"

In an otherwise uneventful weekend, Max Verstappen's decision to boycott Sky Interviews has emerged as one of the biggest headlines in F1.

Verstappen has now spoken publicly about this decision to boycott interviews with Sky, describing the outlet as "not respectful" and highlighting the comments of "one person in particular."

Sky F1's Ted Kravitz is understood to be the individual that has agitated Verstappen, with the UK pundit becoming quite renowned for his remarks and jibes against the Dutchman.

The most recent example was during the American GP weekend when Kravitz said that Lewis Hamilton was "robbed" of the F1 World Championship in Abu Dhabi last season.

Kravtiz's comments have sparked plenty of debate. Some have described his recent analysis as increasingly childish and unprofessional, especially given the large audience watching Sky F1's coverage.

On the flip side of the coin, others suggest that Kravitz is well within his rights to express his opinions - pointing towards the biases and preferences of other F1 broadcasters for different countries.

Max Verstappen explained his decision to boycott Sky Sports in the Mexico post-race press conference:

"This year, it's been a constant... kind of like digging, being disrespectful, especially one particular person.

"And at one point, it's enough, you know. I don't accept it.

"You cannot live in the past, you just have to move on. At the moment, social media is a very toxic place.

"And if you are constantly being like that, live on TV, you make it only worse instead of trying to make it better.

"You keep disrespecting me, and at one point, I'm not tolerating it anymore, so that's why I decided to stop answering."

Max Verstappen's decision is not just exclusive to the Sky UK team and is also applicable to all the outlets affiliated with Sky Sports.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has also refused to take interviews with Sky, so it remains to be seen if and when relations are restored between the two parties.