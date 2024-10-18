F1 News: Max Verstappen Offers Bold Advice To Oscar Piastri - 'I Would Never Accept It'
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has taken a stance on Oscar Piastri's No.2 driver position in McLaren after the Papaya outfit decided to help Lando Norris chase his first championship title against Verstappen. The Dutchman has now stepped in between the two McLaren drivers, saying that Piastri doesn't "deserve to give up wins" for Norris' title chase.
With McLaren's power-packed resurgence in the ground effect era this season that led it to overtake Red Bull in the Constructors' Championship, the scene often came up when both Piastri and Norris battled against each other for a Grand Prix victory.
Given McLaren's two-No.1-drivers philosophy, the team was reluctant to issue team orders when Norris was outperformed by Piastri, despite being aware that every point matters in his title fight. This was seen during the Italian Grand Prix, where the two Papaya drivers battled on the track, eventually giving way to Ferrari's Charles Leclerc to secure victory. Norris went on to finish the race at Monza in third place behind Piastri.
Following the event, McLaren attracted severe criticism for not implementing team orders. While the outfit revealed that it couldn't go against its core philosophy, it confirmed that it would support Norris in the championship fight if the scenario favored him, thereby indirectly terming Piastri as the team's No.2 driver.
However, considering the Australian driver's powerful performances this season, especially in Baku where he secured victory in an exhausting street race, Verstappen revealed that he would not compromise his race results under team orders if he was Piastri. He told Motosport.com:
"For me, he's definitely not a [number two driver] and if I was him I would never accept it.
"For me, it's easy to talk, of course, because I've been in Formula 1 for 10 years and it's Oscar's second season, so it is always harder to put your foot down.
"But he's just a great F1 driver who doesn't deserve it to give up wins and positions and play second fiddle because he's asked to."
While Red Bull continues to face balance problems on its RB20 title contender, Verstappen praised McLaren for the way it ascended positions in the last year, and for its powerful driver lineup on the F1 grid. He added:
"Yes, because they are closely matched and because they are both quick.
"McLaren has really put the right people in the right place, people that were already working at the team.
"The people there aren't all new hires, apart from people like [former Red Bull designer] Rob Marshall. But some staff have been given new roles, and you can see how quickly that can have an impact."