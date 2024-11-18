F1 News: Max Verstappen Opens Up On Red Bull's Interest In Franco Colapinto
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has addressed speculation about Williams interim driver Franco Colapinto potentially joining him at Red Bull for the 2025 season. While rumors suggest Colapinto could secure a seat with one of Red Bull's teams as early as next year, Verstappen has described the prospect as "complicated."
The Williams Academy F2 driver has been filling in for an ousted Logan Sargeant for the remainder of the 2024 season. In 2025, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz is set to take over his seat, leaving Colapinto without a full-time opportunity.
Colapinto has impressed the F1 community with his potent performances, securing 5 points in the first four races. While several teams have expressed interest, there seems to be no immediate spot available on the F1 grid for the Argentine driver. Red Bull has also expressed interest and team principal Christian Horner's visit to the Williams motorhome at Interlagos set the rumor mill revving at high RPM.
Speculation suggested that Colapinto could replace an underperforming Sergio Perez in 2025, but on the condition that Williams would loan him to Red Bull. The Milton Keynes outfit also has options from its junior team, VCARB, where Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda are being assessed for a potential promotion to Red Bull next year. Addressing the rumors, the three-time world champion gave his take on the chances of Colapinto securing a Red Bull seat. He said:
"It's complicated to answer that because he's still contracted to Williams.
"He's doing a great job. I think also Williams is probably scratching their heads a bit about what to do with Franco."
He added:
"For me personally, it just shows that teams in general just need to be more open to put young talents in and trust them.
"Because now you have this kind of situation where he's a Williams junior and potentially has to leave or try to find luck elsewhere while they could have put him in the car."
Verstappen acknowledged that a young talent like Colapinto deserves a spot on the F1 grid, but the lack of available options makes the situation challenging. He said:
"It's complicated.
"Whatever he decides or his management decides to do, does he deserve a spot on the grid? I think with what he has shown so far, yes. But it's not easy to find a spot at the moment."
Fortunately for the 21-year-old driver, his manager, Maria Catarineu, remains optimistic about his future in the premier class of motorsport in 2025. She is confident that Williams would find a way for him to stay if he is unable to secure a seat with another team. She said:
“What is certain is that right now we are with Williams and we are still with Williams. It’s no secret as you have seen, that there is a very big will for Franco to continue in F1 in 2025.
“It’s a subject that is no secret and we are working on it obviously. I want to deny the rumours that there is something signed for next year. We are currently still with Williams at the moment.
“I want to say that Williams is the first one who is looking for the best option for Franco. It’s a great team and we feel like a family.
“Williams’ results are improving. I know that their intention is to look for the best deal for Franco for the future. Williams are the first ones to know that Franco deserves to stay in F1 and they are trying to make it happen. But nothing has been signed and I can’t confirm anything.
“We would love to stay at Williams, but they already have their contracts. So they are looking for the best structure to keep Franco in F1 in the best way for both Franco and Williams. But at the moment it doesn’t look like a possibility to continue with Williams in 2025.”