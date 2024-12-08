F1 News: Max Verstappen Opens Up On Sabbatical Plans Amid Baby News
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has opened up on plans for a sabbatical leave in the wake of his announcement that he is expecting a child with Kelly Piquet and the impact it could have on his racing career. This news comes amid speculation that Verstappen may not fulfill the length of his contract, which expires in 2028.
Despite the challenges that came his way in the current season, Verstappen will be ending the year on a high note, with his fourth world championship title and the news of him becoming a father. However, being a father isn't a new role for him, since the couple is raising a child from Kelly's previous relationship with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat.
With new personal responsibilities on the horizon, Verstappen's future in Formula 1 could shift, particularly in light of his comments following the Singapore swearing controversy. He noted that retirement would be an option if he felt restricted in expressing himself. However, in a separate interview, Verstappen confirmed he would remain in F1 as long as he still found joy in racing, especially post-2026 when significant car changes are expected, regardless of his existing contract with Red Bull.
When asked ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix how becoming a father would impact his racing career ahead, he said:
"Honestly I have done it already, so it is not like it is completely new for me.
"Now it is my DNA, let’s say it like that, but I think it is absolutely fine and I know the baby will be in good hands anyway. So for me, you focus on your racing and then go back to your family."
When it was put to him if he considered taking a year off, he said:
"No, I never considered taking a year out. It is not on my mind."
Verstappen appears highly focused on the 2025 season when the competition is expected to tighten. But it also remains a last chance for Red Bull to capitalize upon, since it has mastered the car of the current ground effect era, which began in 2022, while rival teams lagged behind in the technical race. Despite the challenges faced in the current year, Max Verstappen was still able to bring home his fourth title.
With racing running in the blood, since his father Jos Verstappen is also a racing driver, the Dutchman said he would support his child if he or she wanted to pursue a career in motorsports. He said:
"Well, if he or she wants to do it and I see that there is talent I would support it, of course, naturally."
He added jokingly:
"But I really hope not!
"No pressure, just live your life."