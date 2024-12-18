F1 News: Max Verstappen Opens Up On Talks With Mercedes - 'Been Sitting Together'
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has opened up on talks with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, and admits that they have been "sitting together." This revelation comes amidst reports that Mercedes expressed interest in signing Verstappen for a future seat before ultimately deciding on Andrea Kimi Antonelli ahead of the Grand Prix in Monza.
The four-time world champion revealed an honest conversation between the parties, saying it was natural for Wolff to have expressed interest in signing the fastest driver on the grid. The connection with Mercedes is also due to Max's father, Jos Verstappen's close friendship with Wolff. Jos has been known to keep a tab on Red Bull's internal conflicts and has also been noted as being fearless while confronting Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.
However, Verstappen has stated that he sees no reason to leave Red Bull at this stage, especially given the four titles the team has helped him achieve. He regards the team as his second family. Revealing that discussions took place with Mercedes, the Dutchman told Viaplay, as reported by RacingNews365:
"I understand that too.
"You want to have the fastest driver in your car.
"With them, of course, there was also a lot at play and they had to make a choice for a new driver."
He added:
"The big teams are always interesting, but on the other hand I am also with a very big team.
"I have achieved a lot of success with them and it just feels like a second family. You can't make the considerations to leave very quickly.
"It's not like I wake up and I say, yes, next year it's done. I'm not someone who shoots from left to right very quickly anyway.
"So you have to think about that kind of thing very carefully, if you want to do that."
Verstappen shared that he still maintains communication with Wolff, describing their conversations as "constructive" and honest. However, he firmly reiterated his commitment to Red Bull. He added:
"Of course we always talk to each other and I'm not lying about the fact that we've been sitting together.
"But that in itself is not a problem either, I think. But I still just really like where I'm sitting. I think we had a very constructive conversation. And I think everyone has always been very honest and open with each other.
"But on the other hand, I'm also very loyal to my own team and I just feel at home there. Then there's really not a whole lot to be gained at the moment."