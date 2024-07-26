F1 News: Max Verstappen Penalty Confirmed As Yuki Tsunoda Also Receives Grid Drop
At the Belgian Grand Prix, Formula 1 drivers Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda will face grid penalties on race day. Max Verstappen, the powerhouse behind Red Bull, will incur a substantial 10-place grid penalty as a consequence of utilizing his fifth internal combustion engine (ICE) of the season, exceeding the allocation of four. Additionally, Verstappen's new exhaust system—his seventh this season—pushes close to the limit but does not exceed the allowable eight.
Verstappen, no stranger to overcoming adversities such as these at the Belgian GP, has previously claimed victory from steep starting deficits, including a notable win from P14 in 2022 and first place from P6 in a different season. Commenting on his penalty, Verstappen appeared resigned yet unshaken, telling PlanetF1.com:
“I knew of course that it is coming, so that’s not a surprise to me.” Discussing race day, he remained pragmatic: “Well, we’ll find out on Sunday of course how good that is going to be.”
On the other hand, Yuki Tsunoda from VCARB, part of the Red Bull junior team, faces an even harsher setback—a back-of-the-grid start due to an excess in power unit components that include an ICE, turbocharger, and more, reshuffling his season's allotments. Alan Permane, VCARB's Sporting Director, stated:
“Yuki’s taking a PU penalty here,” adding a layer of intrigue about potential penalties for Tsunoda's teammate, Daniel Ricciardo, whose future penalties are yet to be decided: “We’ll wait and see what happens in the next couple of races.”
The background drama extends to the FIA’s imminent flexi-wing checks during practice and Tsunoda’s ongoing contract negotiations, setting the stage for a potential shift in his career with Red Bull.