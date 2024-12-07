F1 News: Max Verstappen Played The 'Victim' Card And Kept 'Everybody On The Edge' - Insider
Former F1 driver and Sky Sports F1 presenter Martin Brundle has claimed that Max Verstappen has kept "everyone on edge" throughout his ongoing clash with George Russell. Brundle pointed out that Verstappen's on-track aggression has dominated the spotlight, yet he has cleverly balanced it by positioning himself as the "victim" in the narrative.
The Qatar Grand Prix weekend became a flashpoint between Verstappen and Russell after the Mercedes driver reported Verstappen for blocking during qualifying. Despite neither being on a flying lap, the stewards concluded that Verstappen had obstructed Russell by occupying the racing line. This led to a one-place grid penalty for Verstappen, moving him down to P2 behind Russell. The decision escalated tensions, with Verstappen accusing Russell of intentionally pursuing the penalty, further straining their relationship.
In Abu Dhabi, the rivalry escalated further when Russell accused Verstappen of making a threatening remark. Russell alleged that the Red Bull driver told him, "I’ll go out of my way to put you into the f****** wall," but the Dutchman denied the allegations. The situation reached a point where even the team principals of Mercedes and Red Bull engaged in heated discussions via the media.
The 2024 season saw Verstappen getting aggressive on track on several race weekends, especially against McLaren's Lando Norris during their championship battle. Incidents at the United States and Mexican Grands Prix highlighted his temperament, with a penalty handed to him only for the events in Mexico. During the Hungarian Grand Prix, Verstappen made contact with Lewis Hamilton after a tense radio exchange with his team. Both cars had minimal damage, and the FIA took no further action.
Brundle observes that Verstappen commands attention both on and off the track, keeping drivers and the media on edge with his aggressive racing style and provocative remarks. He suggests that Verstappen often frames himself as the victim, further fueling the narrative around him. The former driver also credits the four-time world champion's deep understanding of Formula 1's rules, enabling him to navigate the regulations cleverly and avoid significant consequences. Ultimately, Brundle notes that the situation always seems to work in Verstappen's favor. Speaking on the dispute between Russell and Verstappen, he said on Sky Sports F1, as reported by PlanetF1:
“Our audience will decide who they take at face value, maybe they’ll take both at face value.
“So, how I see this is that Max has ramped up the aggression on the track and ramped up playing the victim off the track, and it’s working, because he’s got everybody on the run. He’s got everybody on edge, whether it’s media, whether it’s other teams, whether it’s particularly other drivers.
“And how he goes about his racing, we know he’s always been aggressive on the race track, and I think he’s seen, ‘Look, I can actually basically, pretty much say what I want and get away with what I want’. He knows the rule book. He knows how to control his car, he’s brilliant at controlling his car in wheel-to-wheel situations. And every time he does it, it plays out for him.”