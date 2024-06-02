F1 News: Max Verstappen Pushed to Go to Mercedes – ‘He Can Do It’
Ralf Schumacher has openly encouraged Max Verstappen to consider a move from Red Bull to Mercedes, citing potential benefits for both the driver and the team post-Monaco Grand Prix. Such a move could significantly alter the landscape of Formula 1, especially with the reported internal disputes happening within the Milton Keynes team.
The implications of such a high-profile move are substantial. Verstappen, currently with Red Bull—a team that has consistently provided him with a championship-contending car since the change in regulations in 2022—could transform the dynamics within the F1 paddock. Ralf Schumacher's viewpoint carries weight, considering his deep insights into the operational cultures of top-tier racing teams like Mercedes. If Verstappen decides to make the switch, it could revitalize Mercedes' aspirations for returning to the top of the podium, especially if Red Bull faces performance setbacks as Schumacher anticipates.
Delving deeper, during his interview post-Monaco, Schumacher elaborated on how Verstappen's exceptional skill set could benefit Mercedes.
"The breakup and the current power struggle would definitely make me think about moving if I were him," said the brother of the great Michael Schumacher, quoted by Marca. "Especially because he wants to show that he is world champion not only because he has the best car, but because he is the best driver,"
From Schumacher’s comments, it's clear that the challenge of proving his versatile championship-winning capabilities in a less dominant car could be a tempting motivator for Verstappen.
"The idea of starting up a team like Mercedes again attracts him and he can do it . Max has an incredible touch with the car: he can get two or three-tenths more out of it than any other driver."