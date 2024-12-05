F1 News: Max Verstappen Reacts to Surprising Dutch Grand Prix Exit
The Dutch Grand Prix is set to exit the calendar after the 2026 season. This announcement has evoked a reaction from Max Verstappen, the four-time world champion Red Bull driver. Verstappen, who holds a deep connection with the Circuit Zandvoort due to its link with his hometown of Hasselt and his loyal fanbase known as the Orange Army, admitted his sadness after hearing the news.
The Circuit Zandvoort, a track with roots dating back to the 1930s, has witnessed a revival attributed largely to Verstappen's meteoric rise in Formula 1. Once a significant motorsport venue until 1985, it re-emerged on the F1 scene in 2021, thanks to Verstappen's success and the atmosphere crafted by his supporters.
"It's of course something that I'm sad about that it's not going to continue. But on the other hand, also, I'm very proud of what they have done.
"When I started in Formula 1, I would have never imagined that we would go back to Zandvoort," Verstappen commented. "And the races that we've had there, the event that they put on, I have a lot of respect for that. And I'm proud that I played a part in that as well.
"And seeing all the fans there was and is, of course, amazing."
The decision to remove the Dutch Grand Prix from the Formula 1 calendar by 2026 was strategic, as organizers expressed an interest in ending its place in the season with a memorable impact. The event's impending conclusion has been positioned as a proactive measure to ensure the Dutch Grand Prix leaves an enduring legacy rather than fizzling out due to diminishing interest.
"I'm really looking forward to the final two years. They say they're going to go out with a bang. So I'm also very excited to see that," Verstappen ended.
Verstappen's influence on the revival of the Dutch Grand Prix is undeniable. With four championship titles under his belt and a legacy enriched with records like consecutive pole positions and the most wins in a season, Verstappen's career has served as a major catalyst in reinvigorating motorsport interest in the Netherlands.
Scheduled to continue through 2026, the Dutch GP will witness a new sprint format, injecting additional excitement into its end.
This comes amid turbulence between Verstappen and George Russell after a dramatic Qatar Grand Prix race weekend. Russell was keen to complain about the driver's behavior, following a threat after the reigning champion's one-place grid penalty.
“I find it all quite ironic seeing as Saturday night he said he was going to purposefully go out of his way to crash into me and ‘Put me on my fucking head in the wall’,” Russell admitted.
“So to question somebody’s integrity as a person, while saying comments like that the day before, I find is very ironic, and I’m not going to sit here and accept it. People have been bullied by Max for years now, and you can’t question his driving abilities. But he cannot deal with adversity.
“Whenever anything has gone against him, he lashes out. Budapest this year, the very first race the car wasn’t dominant, crashing into Lewis [Hamilton], slamming his team ... As I said those comments on Saturday night and Sunday were totally disrespectful and unnecessary. Because what happens on track, we fight hard, that’s part of racing. What happens in the stewards’ room, you fight hard, but it’s never personal. But he’s taken it too far now.”