F1 News: Max Verstappen Receives Further Punishment Following Mexican Grand Prix Disaster
Defending champion Max Verstappen has been met with further punishment in the aftermath of the Mexican Grand Prix. The iconic race took place at the challenging Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, where Ferrari's Carlos Sainz took his second win of the 2024 season. However, the aftermath of the race was dominated by Verstappen's controversial driving, which has now led to further penalties.
The drama unfolded as Verstappen received twin 10-second time penalties. Additionally, two penalty points have now been added to his license, culminating in a total of six over a 12-month timeframe. The penalties were levied following incidents with rival driver Lando Norris, whom Verstappen forced off the track at Turn 4. The FIA stated that the penalty was a standard measure for such instances. Similarly to last weekend, Red Bull have the option to appeal.
Red Bull Racing's Team Principal, Christian Horner, reacted to the penalties with a strong critique, labelling them as "harsh" and calling attention to the need for clarity concerning the rules of aggressive driving.
"Max did leave the track at Turn Four then at Seven, Lando opened the door very late and both ran off there," Horner explained. "The problem is, I think we're going to get into very dangerous territory of, at what point is a dive bomb going to be OK? I think, really, the FIA and the drivers need to sit down and decide what is acceptable and what isn't. I thought two 10-second [penalties] was a bit on the harsh side today."
The Mexican Grand Prix was rife with excitement from the beginning. Verstappen had an impressive start, briefly taking the lead from Sainz at the first turn. However, a safety car interrupted the racing, which, along with subsequent penalties, disrupted his momentum. Norris, who finished second, voiced strong concerns regarding Verstappen's driving approach, labeling it as "dangerous."
"I was ahead the whole way through the corner. This guy is dangerous. It's the same as last time. I'll be in the wall in a minute," Norris said via his team radio.
Sainz's victory, along with Charles Leclerc's efforts, propelled Ferrari forward in the Constructor's Championship, overtaking the Milton Keynes team. Meanwhile, Verstappen's difficult race has intensified the competition in the Drivers' Championship, narrowing his lead against Norris and Leclerc.