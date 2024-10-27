F1 News: Max Verstappen Receives Severe Warning as 'Red Mist' Gets Better of Him in Mexico
Familiar tensions resurfaced at the 2024 Mexican Grand Prix, with focus once again turning to Max Verstappen's aggressive driving. Verstappen, a three-time world champion, received the wrong kind of attention following an incident with McLaren's Lando Norris. This altercation, described by former driver and commentator Martin Brundle as a "red mist moment," has sparked a debate on the boundaries of competitive racing.
One of the many focal points of the exciting race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez was Verstappen's move against Norris earlier in the race. Martin Brundle did not mince words, labeling Verstappen's actions "ridiculous" and admitting his disappointment.
"[The Turn 7 incident] is just a red mist moment, and actually a ridiculous moment. He took the pair of them off, and he was lucky he didn't get a drive through penalty or something. I'm so in awe of Max, and I hate it when he does that sort of thing. He's better than that. He's too good."
"I think he's carrying frustration because he's got the third fastest car at the moment. We know he's feisty, and we know he's aggressive - and that's what you want, we're about that - but there is a limit. That second incident was way past the limit.
"If he keeps getting penalties, he'll have to tame it," Brundle warned.
These penalties were a major talking point for Christian Horner, Team Principal of Red Bull, who described them as overly severe. He defended Verstappen's actions, arguing that Norris's late move opened the door for both to stray off track.
"Max did leave the track at Turn Four then at Seven, Lando opened the door very late and both ran off there," Horner stated.
"The problem is, I think we're going to get into very dangerous territory of, at what point is a dive bomb going to be OK?" He called for a clearer dialogue between the FIA and drivers to define acceptable racing conduct, adding, "I think, really, the FIA and the drivers need to sit down and decide what is acceptable and what isn't. I thought two 10-second [penalties] was a bit on the harsh side today."
Verstappen's penalties were consequential, affecting Red Bull's strategic options and their performance. “You’ve always got to play to the rules. We’ll look and learn from this race, but more for us today was that we just didn’t have the pace. That's where our focus will be in the next five days,” Horner reflected, acknowledging the need for performance improvements
The Mexico City Grand Prix, part of a long tradition dating back to its inaugural championship event in 1963, held a brilliant race this year. It was Ferrari's Carlos Sainz who won, taking the checkered flag ahead of Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc in second and third respectively.