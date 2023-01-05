Skip to main content

F1 News: Max Verstappen Reflects On Father's Parenting Approach - "I Don't See Myself Doing That"

"I would do it differently"

Two-time champion Max Verstappen has reflected on his childhood with father Jos, who was a massive force behind his karting and F1 journey, saying that he would take a different approach.

USATSI_19289203_168396005_lowres

Verstappen has often spoken about his childhood which has left many branding Jos as "harsh" in the way he parented Max. However, Max has always defended his father saying that he "needed it". In a recent interview with De Limburger, a Dutch newspaper, Verstappen has reflected on this. He explained:

“I definitely want kids and if they want to race, that's fine. I do think I would do it differently than how my father and I handled it.

“I don't see that happening at the moment. But for me, it's easy to talk because I don't have children. Maybe I think very differently when the time comes. But, the passion he had went very far. He did everything for me. Tuning engines, preparing karts. I don't see myself doing that.

“At least I'm not going to push my kids to race. They have to want it themselves. And if you still go for it with your son or daughter, then you can no longer drive in Formula 1 yourself, I think. You have to start laying the foundation from the age of four. I want to be there myself.”

The Dutch driver went on to explain that he still roots for his father in his rally racing. He continued:

"I always tell him to watch out. He always says that to me. Look, he always wants to do as well as possible with all the risks that entails. I say: it is no longer necessary. You don't have to win. You can also just have fun if you sometimes take 1 percent less risk. In the rally there are relatively many accidents.

“You write off at least one car per year. The races he drives are a bit safer than some races in the world championship, but still... I always follow him through live timing and then I'm happy every time he comes through, yes. Relieved too? A little bit.”

"I would do it differently"

