F1 News: Max Verstappen Reflects On Title Success But Warns 'In 2026 A Lot Is Going To Change'
At the FIA's annual Prize-Giving gala in Rwanda, Max Verstappen was honored with his fourth consecutive Drivers' Championship trophy. Reflecting on his achievement during the event, held on Friday, Verstappen stated that he hopes "it doesn’t stop here" as he looks forward to adding more titles to his illustrious career.
The top three drivers in the Drivers' Standings, Verstappen, Lando Norris, and Charles Leclerc, were invited to the event to receive their trophies. Proud of his fourth title, which is a milestone in itself considering only six F1 drivers have been able to achieve this feat, the Dutchman said after receiving his trophy:
"It's amazing, four titles is definitely incredible. Of course I also hope it doesn't stop here. I hope we can be successful for a longer period of time.
"This year the competition is very close, but then again in 2026 a lot is going to change."
He added:
"Of course we're not standing here as constructors' champions. In a way, I do think we deserved a little bit more in that championship. I tried my very best and we also know a lot where we have to work on for next year.
"I'm very excited about that as well because it does look like it's going to be a proper fight between a lot of teams."
Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez was declared the Action of the Year winner for his impressive overtake during the Chinese Grand Prix. However, he was absent from the event amid ongoing uncertainty about his future with Red Bull following a challenging season.
The decision to host awards in Rwanda's capital, Kigali, further underscores the city’s rising prominence in global motorsport and aligns with the country's formal bid to revive Africa's presence on the Formula 1 calendar, potentially bringing the sport back to the continent for the first time since 1993.
Rwanda’s bid to host a Formula 1 race originates from strategic discussions spearheaded by the Rwanda Development Board, which engaged with the FIA during prominent events such as the Monaco Grand Prix. A key highlight of the proposal is the development of a cutting-edge F1 circuit near Kigali’s Bugesera airport. Announcing the bid to enter F1, president Paul Kagame said:
“I am happy to formally announce that Rwanda is bidding to bring the thrill of racing back to Africa, by hosting a Formula 1 Grand Prix.
“A big thank you to Stefano Domenicali, and the entire team at Formula 1, for the good progress in our discussions so far.
“I assure you that we are approaching this opportunity with the seriousness and commitment, which it deserves. Together, we will build something we can all be proud of.”