F1 News: Max Verstappen Responds to Lando Norris Crash Criticisms - 'I Know What to Do'
As the 2024 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix dust settles on the Spielberg Circuit, an incident on the Red Bull Ring between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris escalated into a major talking point. In the heat of the final laps, their cars collided at Turn 3, resulting in significant ramifications for both drivers. Verstappen received a 10-second penalty after stewards concluded he was predominantly at fault, stripping him of a podium finish as he and Norris both suffered punctures—the McLaren driver retiring and Verstappen finishing down the order. Meanwhile, George Russell sailed to victory amidst the chaos after waiting patiently for his moment to shine.
In response to widespread criticism and his penalty, Verstappen presented a detailed defense.
"I went back at it and feels 10 seconds seemed a bit severe for me at that point," the Dutch driver explained. "Because I didn't feel like it was super – like anything kind of aggressive – going on in that movement.”
Verstappen was adamant that his driving during the incident wasn't dangerous, and he wasn't braking when he moved his car to the left side of the track where Norris was attempting to push. "For me, it was not moving under braking. Because every time that I moved, I was not braking already. Of course, from the outside, it always looks like that, but I think I know fairly well what to do in these kind of scenarios."
He brought attention to Norris's approach during the confrontation, which he described as unexpected and overly aggressive.
“Also a few of those are really late dive bombs [from Norris], so it's a bit of just sending it up the inside and just hope that the other guy steers out of it. It's not always how you race, but I think it's just the corner here that lends to that as well. I've been in the other position as well where you go for it, and it's just the shape of the corner,” Verstappen admitted
Adding detail to the sequence of the crash, Verstappen narrated:
"I think the move that we got together was something that I didn't expect. I saw him coming of course, so I defended a little bit the inside. And then under braking we touched with the rear tyres and we both get a puncture from it, which of course is something you don't want to happen."
He continued:
"That's what I meant with the dive bombing. It's just standing it up late and just hoping that the other guy steers out of it and you make the corner, which wasn't the case.
“Of course, you can say moving on the braking for me, which wasn't the case because I didn't brake when I moved. But it's also a bit like just sending it up the inside from far, which of course looks good. I like it as well, but sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn't. And I think today that didn't work out."
Regarding his relationship with Norris, Verstappen conveyed a willingness to discuss the matter at a later, more appropriate time.
“We'll talk about it, but not now. It's not the right time. But you know, we're racing drivers. Lando and I, we have a little age gap – that's why we never really raced against each other in lower categories compared to some other drivers here. But yeah, we'll move on from here then.”