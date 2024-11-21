F1 News: Max Verstappen Reveals Firm Stance On Formula 1 Retirement
Amid ongoing speculation about his retirement from Formula 1, Max Verstappen has clarified that his future in the sport will depend on how exciting the cars are to drive after 2026, when a new era of regulations begins. He also stated that he has no desire to chase eight or nine championship titles.
The Dutchman recently suggested that he might consider leaving Formula 1 if he were no longer allowed to express himself freely. His comments arrived in response to the FIA's recent clampdown on drivers using offensive language, which resulted in Verstappen receiving a one-day community service penalty for swearing during a press conference.
The revelation of his retirement and his interest in establishing his own GT3 team in the future could hint at a gradual detachment from the premier class of motorsport. Though the three-time world champion contends to clinch his fourth championship title in the final three races of the season, he admitted that he does not intend to prove himself by winning multiple championship titles. Verstappen has emphasized the importance of enjoying his F1 career but hinted that he wouldn’t hesitate to step away if that enjoyment fades. The statement arrives amid his drive in an Acura ARX-06 this week that runs in the GTP class. Speaking to Road & Track, he said:
"At the moment, I have a contract until [2028].
"I'll be 31 years old at the end of it. Of course that is still very young, but I started when I was 17. That's a long time in Formula 1.
"For me, it depends on how the new cars will be to drive from '26 onwards. Are they enjoyable to drive? The amount of races, how much you're away from home. It's demanding.
"It doesn't matter if you're very successful or not. For me, that doesn't matter. Of course, we've already won a lot in Formula 1.
"For me, it's not that I have to stick around and try to prove myself. I don't have this desire to win eight or nine titles.
"[So] I'm very open-minded at the moment. I'm like, 'Let's just see, wait until the real car is there, how it drives, and go from there'.
"It's not just about the driving experience, it's the whole package, how it comes together. I'm not really stressed about my future. I want to enjoy it and of, course, I want to do well. I want to win. It's also about enjoying what you're doing."