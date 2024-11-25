F1 News: Max Verstappen Reveals Red Bull Exit Considerations After Fourth Championship Title
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, fresh from securing his fourth championship in Las Vegas, has revealed thoughts about quitting Red Bull amid the internal turmoil the team experienced throughout the 2024 season. He also discussed how the team's support during his junior series days influenced his decision to continue racing for the outfit.
The Milton Keynes outfit faced numerous challenges this year, including an investigation into team boss Christian Horner for alleged inappropriate behavior, high-profile departures like Adrian Newey and Jonathan Wheatley, rumors of internal power struggles, and persistent balance issues with the RB20.
Despite facing significant challenges, including losing first and second place in the Constructors' Championship to McLaren and Ferrari, the team remained fully committed to supporting Verstappen wherever possible. The Dutchman candidly admitted to contemplating leaving Red Bull but admitted that such thoughts are not uncommon. He said:
"To be honest, I think in your life, every year there are always thoughts going through your head from, how long do I still want to do this? Where do I want to do this? How do I want to do this?
"There are things in your private life that happen, of course, in your racing life. There are always things that you have to deal with and think about. But that's fine.
"I think in general I'm quite relaxed about these things because it's very important to split your private life and racing life. But it's fine to have these thoughts in your head about what you want to do.
"But at the same time, I'm also not someone that makes very drastic decisions. I'm just very happy where I'm at, at the moment. I'm very loyal to the team."
Verstappen reflected on the trust Red Bull showed by giving him an F1 opportunity directly from the F3 series, a decision that marked the beginning of his successful journey with the team. Acknowledging the strong bond he has built with Red Bull over the years, he doubled down on his commitment to standing by the team during challenging times. Rather than considering an exit, Verstappen expressed his determination to fight alongside while maintaining a sense of enjoyment in the process. He added:
"I appreciate, of course, what they have done for me from picking me up out of F3 and giving me an F1 seat and then going through all these emotions over all the years with these key people in the team.
"So, when there are tough times, it's very easy to say goodbye or forget about it or ignore it. But I think it's actually way more important to actually face them and go through it together and deal with it and just try to just move on from there and focus back, of course, on the performance side of things and have fun out there.
"That's at the end the most important. If you're not having fun, then there's no point to continue."