F1 News: Max Verstappen Reveals Stance On Breaking Michael Schumacher And Lewis Hamilton Record
Max Verstappen has opened up about the prospect of surpassing Formula 1 legends Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher by securing seven or more world championship titles. He discussed the factors required to achieve such a milestone and shared whether this ambition is part of his long-term plans.
Fresh off his fourth championship victory in Las Vegas, Max Verstappen has positioned himself to chase even greater milestones, including potentially surpassing Hamilton's record of seven world titles. While Hamilton aims for an eighth crown with his move to Ferrari next season, Verstappen has already surpassed the halfway point toward the Briton's historic achievement.
However, securing several titles with one team isn't a simple feat, especially with Red Bull's dwindling performance this season, which compared to last season, is quite a contrast. Verstappen too faced huge challenges this season, mostly from McLaren's Lando Norris, who gave a tough fight until the end.
What proved pivotal in securing Verstappen's fourth title were his seven Grand Prix victories in the first ten races of the season, achieved before rival teams raised their game in the technical battle. Additionally, his standout performances at the United States Grand Prix weekend and the Sao Paulo Grand Prix played a crucial role in clinching the championship.
With four down already, Verstappen explained that he isn't aiming to surpass Hamilton's record, especially when there is no guarantee that Red Bull will continue to remain competitive. The team has dropped down to third place in the Constructors' Championship already this season, losing the spot to championship leader McLaren first, followed by Ferrari. The Red Bull driver explained to the media in Las Vegas:
"You need to have that momentum as well, you need to have the right team to be able to achieve that for a long period of time.
"It's not something that I set out to do. Of course, if it happens, it happens. But I'm already very proud to win four. I mean, at the end of the day, winning one or seven, it's the same thing, right?
"But, of course, if you can repeat it a few times, that is very nice. And, of course, I know that if we have that opportunity again, I mean, even with not the fastest car, we still won it, so I always know that when I sit in the car, I'm going to give it everything I have.
"Over the last few years, I also grew as a driver, and you definitely become more all around, so I am very excited to see what we can do next year.
"It's very unknown at the moment how competitive we are going to be."