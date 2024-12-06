F1 News: Max Verstappen Ridicules George Russell As War Of Words Escalates In Abu Dhabi
Tensions between Max Verstappen and George Russell have intensified, with Russell alleging that Verstappen issued threats following their altercation in Qatar. In response, Verstappen dismissed the claims, ridiculing Russell and accusing him of overdramatizing the situation.
The controversy stemmed from the Qatar Grand Prix qualifying, where Verstappen, driving on the racing line, was going excessively slowly, inadvertently hindering Russell. The Mercedes driver raised the issue with FIA stewards, resulting in a one-place grid penalty for Verstappen, demoting him from pole position to P2 behind Russell.
The four-time world champion criticized Russell for allegedly pushing aggressively to have him penalized and gain the top starting position. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner also targeted the Briton for being hysterical but credited his efforts for motivating Verstappen to win the race. Now though, the controversy has been carried forward to Abu Dhabi, where Russell revealed details of how he was threatened by the Red Bull driver. However, Verstappen has hit back at Russell, mentioning that many of his statements are untrue. When questioned about the allegations of issuing a threat, Verstappen said:
"That's already not correct.
"But you know, those things don't surprise me. I just give my opinion about how he is. Of course, he's not happy with it, but it's the same thing he did at the stewards. Lying and putting things together that aren't correct.
"He's a backstabber. It doesn't matter to me. You don't have to talk too much about people like that, they are just losers.
"We had the last laugh because in the end we won that race. They may have started on pole thanks to their nitpicking at the stewards, but 300 metres later they were behind us again."
Verstappen clarified that he was upset with Russell's attempts to ensure he was handed a penalty and that he had no other problem with him. However, he did blame him for exaggerating the issue entirely. He said:
"Why would anyone have to stand up against me? I did nothing wrong, did I? I just said I'm disappointed about his actions at the stewards, that's all.
"It has nothing to do with anything else. I was very relaxed, I had already won my championship. Only, he had to be so dramatic to try and start first. He was screaming to gain one place, for him it can make a big difference.
"He is mentioning a lot of things that aren't based on the truth. But that is what happened at the stewards as well. He insinuated a lot of things that don't make any sense.
"It's typical for him. People can believe whatever they want, it's just not true. I am always the same person, whether I'm at home, here or at the stewards. You can't say that about everyone."
With his relationship with Russell at an all-time low, the reigning champion admitted it didn't bother him. He said:
"No, but that doesn't matter. We don't have to be best friends.
"That's not why I'm here, to be best friends with him. That's not my goal in the paddock, so I don't care that much about it.
"Especially if someone acts like that towards you in front of the stewards. I'm done with him for a while.
"Qatar is Qatar and we just move on. I gave my opinion about what happened and that's it. Life goes on."