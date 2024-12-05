F1 News: Max Verstappen’s Anger Boils Over After Stewards’ Controversy With George Russell
Max Verstappen's temper flared after an incident during the Qatar Grand Prix qualifying, where he clashed with George Russell. This confrontation at the Losail International Circuit set the stage for strong tension between the drivers. The atmosphere around the qualifying session turned contentious when Verstappen had to manage his pace due to traffic ahead, only to find Russell charging towards him at speed. Now, ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Red Bull driver has once again commented on what happened.
The aftermath saw Russell pursuing a penalty against Verstappen. This penalty, which dropped Verstappen from pole position to P2, was revisited at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Drivers' Press Conference where Verstappen voiced his displeasure with the entire proceedings and expressed concern over the potential precedent it might set.
In his characteristically blunt manner, Verstappen said the following:
"I’m going to go flat out on my cool lap. I’m gonna act like I'm gonna crash with everyone."
This clearly indicated his frustration with the situation and the ruling against him. He elaborated on his misunderstanding of the issue.
"I just didn't understand. I didn't even know why it was in there. Then honestly when I was in there, I was just trying to explain the story behind it. I was just trying to be nice."
The sequence of the incident, as recounted by Verstappen, was routine for a busy qualifying session. He had slowed to accommodate Alonso and Norris to ensure their preparation laps went uninterrupted. In contrast, Russell's rapid approach seemed erratic, as Verstappen noted.
"Then of course everything slowed up in front because there are quite a few cars. I slow down as well because I don't want to then speed up to ruin their preparation as well. Then I see someone flying in my mirror acting like the most dangerous situation just happened and he almost killed himself or something."
Verstappen relayed his shock at being summoned by the stewards, critiquing their decision which he felt was unjustified as he hadn't impeded Russell. He expressed dismay over the outcome.
"When I got called to the stewards, it was a big surprise to me because I didn't really impede anyone. I think also on a slow lap, we all drive on our normal lines, because we're all trying not to pick up dirt anyway. It's not necessary when everyone is driving slow.
"I don't know how they came to that conclusion. It was, for me, very disappointing because basically by actually trying to stay out of trouble you put yourself in trouble."
He continued: "I think at that point of the season, almost the end of the season, I don't want to be fighting with anyone. They come after me after qualifying ‘why did you ruin my lap to start my lap, what are you doing?’. So I'm like, 'I don't want to put myself in that position', but basically by doing that, I put myself in that position where I had to be going to the stewards. I felt straight away when I was in there it was not going to go anywhere so it's very weird."