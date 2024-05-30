F1 News: Max Verstappen's Father Worries For Red Bull - 'Teams Have Caught Up'
In a recent interview with De Telegraaf, Jos Verstappen, the father of Formula 1 superstar Max Verstappen, articulated a growing unease regarding the performance of Red Bull. Seeing that rivals McLaren and Ferrari have now caught up - for the most part - Jos Verstappen highlighted a potential wane in what has been an almost unchallenged dominance by Red Bull in the 2023 Formula 1 season. This shift was notably evident in races such as Imola, where Max Verstappen narrowly secured a win, and the subsequent Grand Prix in Miami and Monaco, where the Milton Keynes squad faced tougher competition.
Red Bull's dominance was unprecedented last season, with Max Verstappen alone claiming 19 victories. The recent comments from a figure so intimately connected to both Red Bull and its star driver signal a crucial juncture for the team. They underscore a realistic chance of a reshuffling at the pinnacle of Formula 1, setting the stage for an intensely competitive season which fans have been pleading for.
The performance in the last three races casts a stark contrast to the prior dominance of Red Bull. In Imola, Verstappen won by a razor-thin margin of 0.7 seconds ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris. Further challenges were evident in Miami and Monaco, where the team was overtaken by McLaren and Ferrari respectively. Sky Sports F1 commentator Bernie Collins believes this could be down to the fact that Red Bull chose to drastically change their car this year, leaving them with more difficulties than had they not.
"Now we're starting to hear little things like, 'oh, we've not quite got the correlation right', or 'we're not quite getting upgrades working as expected'. All these little things with a different concept car are not to are not to guarantee it. I saw a different concept, and I thought, 'oh, that's a risk'," she said during the Sky Sports F1 podcast (see below).
Jos Verstappen has openly criticized the current operational focus of Red Bull, urging for them to focus on racing instead of "other things". He said, talking with De Telegraaf, as quoted by MundoDeportivo (translated by Google).
"The era when Red Bull had the dominant car seems to have come to an end," Jos Verstappen said. "Maybe they should go back to focusing a little more on racing and mutual communication, instead of on other things. There will definitely be races where Red Bull will be back in good shape, but I'm very curious to see how they are going to solve these problems. They will really have to do something (at Red Bull), understand where some problems come from. Meanwhile, McLaren and Ferrari are getting closer and closer."
Looking ahead, the races in Canada and Barcelona will be pivotal in revealing whether Red Bull can recalibrate their approach to stay competitive. Canada, in some ways similar to Monaco, will serve as a comprehensive test of the team's understanding of their setup and suspension, while Barcelona will give us once again a general understanding of where each team sits in the pack.
As we progress through the season, this reshuffle at the top of Formula 1 promises to deliver more interest for fans. And the races over the next few weeks will reveal if Red Bull can address its emerging challenges and sustain its championship calibre, or if the resurgent McLaren and Ferrari can disrupt the front of the grid in one of the most closely contested championships of this era of regulations.