F1 News: Max Verstappen's Home Race To Be Axed From Calendar
It has been confirmed that after just two more rounds, the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort will be axed from the Formula 1 calendar after 2026. Popular for being Max Verstappen's home race, the Dutch GP organizers brainstormed several ways through which the race could maintain its presence on the F1 calendar, even considering becoming part of a rotating calendar. However, they decided to call off its participation in the premier class of motorsport.
The announcement comes weeks after F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali revealed that a rotating calendar for European Grand Prix circuits will soon be announced to make up for the sport's rising demand in other locations across the world. The Dutch GP made it onto the F1 calendar after 35 years in 2021 but will fade into the sport's history after 6 years.
Dutch GP director Robert van Overdijk discussed the challenges of keeping Zandvoort on the F1 calendar, despite consistently sold-out stands. Organizers have acknowledged an anticipated decline in fan interest and growing competition from other race venues as factors impacting its future. Overdijk also acknowledged Verstappen's contribution to Dutch sports, calling him the "greatest Dutch sports hero ever." He told Dutch state broadcaster NOS:
"There were several options on the table to continue. We could rotate with other circuits, there were also possibilities to continue annually.
"We have made a lot of considerations and this is the outcome. In the end it is our choice. Maybe the F1 top is surprised, but they certainly respect and understand us. They know how we have to work.
"We are the only Grand Prix with the British Silverstone that has to survive without government support.
"We started this adventure with three relatively small parties. Nobody thought we would be able to pull this off. We have now completed four wonderful editions."
Overdijk acknowledged that Formula 1 is changing amidst increasing global competition, with the sport actively expanding into untapped regions like Africa and Asia. At the same time, affluent nations such as Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE, and Qatar are making substantial investments, heightening the risk of further European races being replaced in the coming years. He added:
"Of course we see that happening. The world of Formula 1 has changed. We know the factors, but they did not influence our decision. There were all kinds of variants on the table. We would certainly have come to an agreement on that."
He added:
"In 2026, we will conclude an iconic era in Dutch sports history. Max Verstappen was of course the main driving force behind it. As far as I'm concerned, he's the greatest Dutch sports hero ever. Let's especially enjoy the fact that there are still two race weekends to come."