F1 News: Max Verstappen's Influence On Sergio Perez Contract Extension Questioned
Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has raised questions following the announcement of Sergio Perez’s contract extension with Red Bull Racing, which secures his position alongside Max Verstappen through the 2026 Formula 1 season. The decision comes amid a surprising dip in performance from the Mexican driver, who has garnered a mere four points over the last three races.
The extension announcement left many, including Steiner, surprised. Speaking on the "Red Flags Podcast," Steiner voiced his unexpected reaction, stating:
"I was as surprised as you. I wouldn't add a lot to what you just said, because I was like, 'What the....' I like and respect Sergio, because I spoke a few times with him to come into Haas, but he's just struggling."
The crux of the surprise stems not only from Perez’s recent form but also from speculation around Verstappen’s possible influence on team decisions. Steiner hinted at a potential clause in Verstappen’s contract that could allow the reigning world champion a say in who his teammate is. Steiner continued:
"I think they are happy, as you say. And maybe Max said, 'I want Sergio, otherwise I don't stay.' You never know if he hasn't got a clause in his contract. They exist in contracts that if you've got the number one driver status, you can decide the number two or be part of it. You cannot say my brother is driving the second car, but that you have got the voice in it. And they get on, I think."
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner commented on Perez's contract renewal:
"Now is an important time to confirm our line-up for 2025 and we are very pleased to continue working together with Checo.
"Continuity and stability are important for the team and both Checo and Max are a successful and robust partnership, securing our first ever one-two finish for the team in the championship last year."