F1 News: Max Verstappen's Las Vegas Criticisms Are Heard as Changes Are Announced
After Max Verstappen labeled the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix as overly showy, organizers have pledged substantial changes to future events. These adjustments include a scale-back of pre-race festivities and improvements to infrastructure, responding directly to feedback from drivers and spectators.
The inaugural Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix faced criticism for its balance between entertainment and pure sport. Max Verstappen’s pointed critique that the event felt like “99% show and 1% sporting event” has prompted race organizers to rethink their strategy.
Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer for the event, revealed plans to dramatically reduce the demanding side programs that had previously enveloped the race weekend. During a discussion with select media, as quoted by RacingNews365, Prazer addressed the feedback given by Verstappen and others. She commented:
“There was one driver in particular who was very vocal about the weekend, but ultimately he was the one who sang 'Viva Las Vegas' at the end of the race.
"The drivers were faced with various stressors. They were driving on a new circuit and did not yet fully understand what awaited them. That said, they all contributed constructively to the prelude to the weekend to get the weekend underway They participated in the opening ceremony without complaint.
"There were also some nerves involved, also because there was a lot for them to do. But in the end, no one did not participate in something they did not feel like doing. However, we will certainly take a step back in that area next year. We Too many years with them. But in the meantime, they recently danced around Miami with merchandise for Las Vegas, so I think they like it too."
The organization has committed to investing a substantial $650 million in infrastructure with the intent to enrich the overall experience at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. This move is partly an effort to justify the high cost of tickets by scaling up the quality and smooth execution of the race and its associated events. Moreover, adjustments are being made to ensure that the focus remains more intently on the sporting element, rather than peripheral entertainment.